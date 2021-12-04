Saturday, December 04, 2021

'Cherokee Devil': Legendary Bigfoot Encountered in Perry County, Tennessee

A Linden, Tennessee widow describes her encounter with the 'Cherokee Devil,' a legendary Bigfoot known to inhabit the area. Have you had a similar experience? Please forward to me.

I recently received the following account:

"I moved to Linden, Tennessee (Perry County) a year ago with my kids. A widow just trying to live off the grid on a homestead. We would hear howls, knocks and such, but thought nothing of it. The locals refused to come to our little homestead. Eventually we did find someone who would deliver hay, but only at daylight hours. Occasionally we will see a white blur or have a heavy rock land our way, but nothing serious. However, a new neighbor moved in about 20 acres down from us. This neighbor is having horrendous events happen on their property. Dead animals, damaged property and such. They have come to us asking us to check it out. I have and can not explain what is terrorizing them. However, they do drink and smoke a lot, so I chopped it up to that.

My son mentioned it to the local man he works with. The man turned and looked him straight in the eye and told him, "It's the Cherokee Devil." I had to look that one up. We just kind of blew it off until Spring hit this year. We were walking the creek on our property and decided to split up to find the spring feeding it. My 22-year-old son begins waving and saying, "Hey, wait up for me." I look and realize he is not facing towards me. I look and swear I see what looks like a whitish/grayish Bigfoot turn and head towards my son! I yell to my son, "Hey, I'm over here and that's not me." My son books it to me because I have the gun and I'm mama. The thing looks at me and just stares. I tell it, "Leave us alone and we will leave you alone. I have no issues with you. Just with people!"

I don't want people coming here, trying to hurt it because it has never touched any of my animals. If any of our animals pass away due to weather or such we throw the carcass to where we know it sleeps. I am just curious if you have heard of this creature and what you can tell me about it." B

I received the following update:

"It is crazy. I read the link and information you forwarded. I have spoken with local Cherokee here and they seemed surprised that it has left me alone. The gravel haulers have what's called a churn pit here. Apparently, this "Devil" has busted up their equipment and damaged dump trucks to the point of them having to replace several. They have placed traps and security and haven't caught it yet (I hope they don't). I noticed it only starts up when they start dynamiting the ridge. Sorry, but I'm rooting for the Cherokee Devil." B

NOTE: According to Cherokee folklore, the Tsul 'Kalu (the slant-eyed or sloping giant), also known as the Cherokee Devil, is a legendary figure of Cherokee mythology who plays the role of "the great lord of the game" (i.e. master of the hunt), and as such is frequently invoked in hunting rites and rituals.

He is said to dwell in a place called Tsunegun'yi. The words Tsul and Tsune and their variations appear in a number of Cherokee place names throughout the Southeastern United States, especially in western North Carolina and eastern Tennessee.

Linden, Tennessee is located further west from the usual areas where the Cherokee Devil is said to exist. Lon



Because of recent revelations involving the winged humanoids (The Unseen Ones), we are asking the worldwide public to come forward with your sightings & encounters. Contact us at
410-241-5974
or at lonstrickler@phantomsandmonsters.com - Thanks. Lon

Listen to our podcasts at the 'Beyond Explanation' YouTube channel

Have you had a sighting of a winged humanoid or huge bat-like creature in the Chicago, Illinois metro area / Lake Michigan region? The entity has also been referred to as the 'Chicago Mothman', 'Chicago Owlman' & 'O'Hare Mothman.' - Chicago / Lake Michigan Winged Humanoid Regional Interactive Map - Please feel free to contact me at lonstrickler@phantomsandmonsters.com - your anonymity is guaranteed. Our investigative group is conducting a serious examination of his phenomenon. We are merely seeking the truth and wish to determine what eyewitnesses have been encountering. Your cooperation is truly appreciated.

You can call me directly at

410-241-5974

Thanks. Lon Strickler

If you wish to comment on this Phantoms & Monsters post, please go to Phantoms & Monsters Post Comments

*****

Please Consider a Donation to 'Phantoms & Monsters'

Your financial support of Phantoms & Monsters and our other pursuits is much appreciated. This all depends on you, the readers & followers.

Please use the PayPal donation buttons on the blog site. You can also go directly to Phantoms & Monsters donation. Thanks again for your loyalty and continued support. Lon

**********

PURCHASE NOW

PURCHASE NOW!

PURCHASE NOW!

**********

TODAY'S TOP LINKS

'Crypto Four Corners International' Investigations - In Memory of JC Johnson

The 'Night Stalker': Terrible Being Torments Family

Sheep Mutilation Mystery - Dine' Navajo Reservation, Near Hogback, NM

Bloodless Carnage: Livestock Attacks Continue in the Four Corners

Crypto Four Corners: Ultraterrestrial Assault / Investigation

Crypto Four Corners: Bigfoot Habituation & Close Encounter

ARCANE RADIO | A Tribute To Crypto-Investigator JC JOHNSON with SUMMER LOWRY & ERIC ALTMAN

ARCANE RADIO - 'The Unseen Ones' - Ultraterrestrial Contact - O'Hare Mothman - Phantoms & Monsters Fortean Research

ARCANE RADIO | THE UNSEEN ONES - Special Presentation - Multiple Direct Contacts! New Revelations!

The 'Unseen Ones' & 'Winged Ones' description & list will be continuously updated at Phantoms & Monsters & Phantoms & Monsters Fortean Research

Become An ARCANE RADIO Patron

CLAUDIA GRANGER'S EarthStar Talk YouTube Channel

Join CLAUDIA GRANGER'S EarthStar Talk Facebook Group - Ask Her Your Questions


Click for ARCANE RADIO Podcasts

Chicago / Lake Michigan Winged Humanoid / Flying Entity Sightings & Encounters

UPDATED: Chicago / Lake Michigan Winged Humanoid Regional Interactive Map

Phantoms & Monsters Fortean Research Website


Donate to 'Phantoms & Monsters' at PayPal






CLICK FOR PODCASTS
BECOME AN ARCANE RADIO PATRON




This blog and newsletter are licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Noncommercial-No Derivative Works 3.0 United States License.

© 2005-2021 Phantoms & Monsters - All Rights Reserved




Posted by at
Labels: , ,