Bigfoot Stalks Hiker in Oregon Cascades For 15 Days

An experienced hiker recalls their 15-day ordeal while being stalked by a Bigfoot in the Oregon Cascades. Have you had a similar experience with a Bigfoot or cryptid? Let me know.
The following account was recently forwarded to me:
“I was hiking in the Cascades in Oregon. I was in a more remote area of the range. On the 6th day on the trail, the hair on the back of my neck started standing up. I chalked it up to being a mountain lion in the area. But the weird thing was the uneasy feeling never left.
That night is when I heard the howling. It wasn't wolves or bears or any other animal I had ever heard. The closest thing I could relate it to is the noises apes and monkeys make. This persisted for the next few nights. Eventually 'something' started rummaging through my campsite. Naturally, I assumed it was a bear or raccoons.
But then on the 11th day, I woke up and my food bag was removed from the tree. Something had cut the line through. All my food was gone. I decided to keep pushing, I had 4 days left until the end of the trail. I'm familiar with what I can and can't eat in the area and I could always fish for food.
The same nightly activities continued to occur and on the 13th night something started throwing rocks at my tent. For some reason I lost it, I screamed into the darkness for whatever it was to leave me alone. Hoping it was just some person f*cking with me and maybe they'd scream out, "Sorry mate" or something. Instead it grew quiet for the first time in nights. Nothing could be heard.
Then a scream louder and more vicious then any other night cut through the night. Then nothing, complete and utter silence again. Despite it being quiet I wasn't able to sleep that night, I just waited.
The next day I continued my hike, dead tired, just wanting to get out. The hair on the back of my neck still standing, the forest still quiet, I felt like I was being hunted. Towards the end of the day I had sat down to rest before pushing a few more miles, when I saw it. The 'being' was tall and large, bigger than any man or animal I had ever seen, sliding through the forest not making a noise. I yelled at it. It turned to look at me. I never got a good look at it through the trees and the brush and it was dark, but I knew that whatever it was it was causing this. I threw a rock at it and then pulled my knife. This thing just kept staring at me.
I don't know what kicked in, but I no longer felt scarred. I felt angry and I ran at the thing. It ran from me and I chased it in the woods. It had long strides and easily outpaced me but I continued the chase. After several minutes I gave up and collapsed in exhaustion. I rested for a bit, before backtracking my way back to my backpack and resting area. I was tired and made camp there.
Another night of silence. I woke up the next day and had about 10 miles until I was out. Exhausted, hungry, mentally drained, I made my way out. As I got closer and closer to the end of the trail, the typical forest noises returned. Birds, bugs, mice running through the undergrowth. All these noises slowly returned. I no longer had this feeling of unease. I got to trails end, sat in my car, and cried.
To this day I still pass it off as someone just f*cking with me, but the way that thing moved in the forest...I just don't know. I told a park ranger about it and he jokingly said they have a bunch of Bigfoot sightings in the area, but most likely it was a local f*cking with me or my own imagination.
I truly believe that I had an encounter with a Bigfoot. There is really no other explanation. No man could move as stealthy and as swift through the trees. I do a lot of long hikes, but that 15 days was by far the worst." CE
