Bigfoot Observed Near Truck Stop In Waurika, Oklahoma

A truck driver reports a Bigfoot sighting near the JW's Travel Stop in Waurika, Oklahoma (Jefferson County). Have you had a Bigfoot or other cryptid encounter or sighting?
I recently received the following account:
"I'm a truck driver based out of Texas. On February 28, 2021 at 2230, I'm parked behind JW's Travel Stop in Waurika, Oklahoma (Jefferson County), next to a field about 200 feet from the tree line. I'm doing some paper work at the time.
My dog Bo (part Dachshund breed) is sitting in passenger seat. Bo begins to growl, ears back, hair on his back is up. I look over at Bo and follow the direction of sight he's focused on. I saw walking along the tree line at a fast and steady gait, a 6 foot+ tall Bigfoot with a thick muscular build. It had black hair with a beige colored midsection. I watched it for a minute or so, then it turned at an opening in the trees and walked out of my sight.
I had no desire to pursue it." MN
NOTE: The BFRO has no official reports of Bigfoot sightings in Jefferson County, Oklahoma, though there have been a number of unconfirmed sightings in the past. Lon
