'Batman-Like' Winged Entity Observed Over Northern Arkansas

A woman in northern Arkansas observed a 'Batman-like' entity in the night's sky while in her apartment's parking lot. It seemed to be otherworldly, with an illuminated wing.
The following account was provided by Phantoms & Monsters Fortean Research team member Vincent Richardson:
"I just saw something a few days ago. In the early morning hours the 7th of December 2021. I was coming back to my apartment from my boyfriend’s and was in my apartment parking lot. I live in northwest Arkansas.
Around 1:00 AM I looked back at the night sky and thought I was seeing an airplane or something. The sky was clear. I could see the Big Dipper (Ursa Major). Suddenly, I didn’t know what I was seeing. It looked like a giant bird, the wings spread out and then it looked like a 'Batman-like' creature. It seemed to be watching me. I was trying to register what I was seeing. Then it moved under the darkness of nearby trees. Completely silent. Then I thought I might be seeing things and turned around and walked away.
I tried making sense of it, thinking it was a bird or bat. I saw but it looked so otherworldly. The last thing I remember seeing was part of the wing illuminated and it looked like floating silk, the way it moved. Then it disappeared and I walked away. It looked dark blue, it was a dark presence. I oddly didn’t feel afraid, it just felt strange. I don’t know what I saw, whether it was an angel or demon, Mothman, or alien. It just really felt off." SS
