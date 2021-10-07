Real cryptid encounter reports, eyewitness experiences and paranormal investigations
Thursday, October 07, 2021
Weird Encounter After Ouija Board Session In Woods
A group of friends were in a woods near Milwaukee, Wisconsin using a Ouija board. Afterwards, on the way out of the woods, they were followed a person dressed in torn white rags and chains.
I recently came across the following account:
"This happened to me at the St. Francis Seminary woods, a small few acres of woods in St. Francis, near Milwaukee, Wisconsin. A friend and I used to go there pretty often, and always at night. I have seen lots of shadow people in there. I have also seen orbs.
The particular story I wanted to share, was the same friend and I wanted to go into there and play with a Ouija board. His girlfriend called and was upset and crying, so he went to talk to her instead of going. Another friend of his and I decided to go instead. On the way there she started mentioning something about a fox, and as soon as we pulled up and parked we saw one. It was about 20 feet away or so, and as we walked toward it, it would kind of saunter away, but never completely out of sight. It seemed like it was leading us. So, we followed it for a bit, maybe a few hundred feet, and it led us into a section of woods that I never really went to before, then it disappeared.\
So, we sat down and played with the Ouija board where we lost it, and got some weird answers. I don't remember exactly, but I remember we asked who we were talking to, and got a name and some other things like that. I never believed that Ouija boards worked before, so I was kind of nervous, but excited at the same time. So, after we finished, we decided to head back. We were almost to the car when we saw another fox, we tried to follow it again, but it lost us right away. So we picked another spot at random and sat down with the Ouija board. As soon as we started asking questions, a breeze picked up, and it started drizzling on us. It felt kind of ominous, so we stopped and packed it up and went home.
I called my friend to see how things were, and he said everything was ok, and I told him about our experience. He seemed really excited about everything and wanted to go try it for himself. I told him I really didn't want to, but he insisted. So, we went back, about an hour after I had originally left. We tried a few different places, but every time we would sit down with the Ouija board and try to ask questions, a cold wind would pick up and it would start to rain lightly on us. I told him I wasn't comfortable with this and wanted to leave. But he said he wanted to try one more place, so we walked into a usual part of the woods, by the grotto. We sat down and tried it once more, but as usual, I got a creepy feeling and it started to get cold and windy, so we got up to walk out. As we were walking out, I looked back, and saw someone walking behind us. It looked like a person dressed in torn white rags, with chains draped around them, walking swiftly behind us, sort of like they were chasing us out. I started walking faster but didn't say anything. Once we got out of the woods I asked my friend if he saw anything, and he said no, but thought he heard footsteps.
Needless to say I didn't go back for quite a while. I think the woods were trying to tell us we weren't welcome that night. I don't think anything was trying to hurt us, just trying to tell us to get the hell out. Still gives me the creeps to think of chain man.
That was the creepiest night in those woods by far, though the shadow men have given me the heebie jeebies a few times in there. I haven't been there for quite a while now." J