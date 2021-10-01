UPDATE: Winged Being / Large Boomerang UFO Encountered at O'Hare International Airport

The following account was forwarded to Phantoms & Monsters Fortean Research team member Manuel Navarette at UFO Clearinghouse. This is an ongoing investigation and any further evidence will be posted. Manuel did conduct a cursory interview with the witness. Those revelations have been added with the original report:
Original Report: Winged Being / Large Boomerang UFO Encountered at O'Hare International Airport
UPDATE - 10/1/2021 - The following information was provided by Manuel Navarette:
I was able to speak to the witness and determine the exact location of the sighting, which was a construction site set up as part of the ongoing O’Hare Airport expansion. The construction site is located at the intersection of W. Irving Park Rd. and Taft Ave (photos enclosed along with the report) the location is located approximately 4,025 ft from Resthaven Cemetery (in a straight line or 2.10 miles via the highway). The witness said he was on duty at about 1 a.m. on September 24, 2021 and was there to make sure no one was coming onto the construction site to steal or damage any of the equipment. The witness said he never had anything of this sort happen before, he has seen lights and orbs in the sky but he always assumed they were just airplane lights associated with day to day operation of the airport. When asked if he had heard of the winged humanoid sightings being reported at O’Hare, the witness stated that he had not. When asked for background information, the witness stated that he had been with the security company for a little over a year and had previously retired from active service with the United States Army and had served multiple campaigns in Afghanistan during his tenure in the Army.
When asked about the sighting itself, the witness had stated that he had seen movement and had gone to investigate when he came upon the winged being. The being was standing upright on the ground and he approximated that it was 20 feet from the witness. The being had a pair of black wings that were unfurled and were noticeable due to the background lighting from the surrounding area from buildings and street lamps. When asked if the entity was doing anything, the witness said it was just standing there and looking right at him. The witness described the being as being approximately 7 1/2 feet tall and thinly built with red eyes and had a wingspan of about 10 feet according to the witness. The witness stated that he stood there looking at him for about 3-5 seconds before the area was bathed in a bright white light that lasted for about 1-2 seconds. The witness stated that he could see the immediate area around him as clear as day and associated it with the same kind of brilliant flash seen when a large meteorite or fireball lights up the sky. When the witness looked, the being was gone and about 60 feet above him, the witness saw what he described as a very large triangular shaped craft that had lights along the edge and at the corners slowly moving away from his location. The object kept moving away and gaining height for a few seconds before it shot into the distance and was gone.
When asked if he had experienced any missing time, nausea or disorientation associated with his experience, the witness stated that he did not and that the rest of the night was uneventful other than it frightening him to the point that he kept all the doors locked and the truck turned on till he left right before dawn. The witness stated that he had never seen anything like this in his life and had no explanation as to what had transpired to him. When asked if he went back to work, the witness stated he had the weekend off but had returned to work the following Monday and has had no other incidents happen to him.
It is the opinion of the investigator that the witness has shown no signs of fabricating the story and seems to be genuine with his recounting of the events of the night and warrants further investigation. A field investigation will be conducted and any pictures and information obtained will be posted to the website.
Have you had a sighting of a winged humanoid or huge bat-like creature in the Chicago, Illinois metro area / Lake Michigan region? The entity has also been referred to as the 'Chicago Mothman', 'Chicago Owlman' & 'O'Hare Mothman.'
