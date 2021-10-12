UPDATE: Unknown Winged Cryptid Escapes Capture by California Witness

An Oroville, California man describes his encounter with a cryptid winged creature, which he attempted to capture. It has yet to be determined what this being actually was, though I have reached out for further information.
I recently received the following account:
"Yes sir, these creatures exist. When I bought my home in Oroville, California there was a hole busted through the roof where I believe the cryptid had entered and lived because my place had been abandoned for many years before we bought it.
We remodeled the place and moved in several months later. After moving in and late at night, always between 3-4 AM, I could hear it and sense it flying over the roof and when it landed. It was quite loud. You could hear its 2 legs running across the roof as it landed. It was no bird, clearly hearing 2 feet, one after other where it would stop right in the area where the hole once was. I grabbed my shotgun and ran outside, wondering what in God's creation it was. I was taken aback and could not believe what I was seeing as it looked down me. It made a Hellish shrieking scream, turn around and then flew off. I thought i had lost my mind.
This continued periodically every 2 to 3 months. It did so for a year and a half. So I decided to set a trap on the roof where it was running as it landed on top of my roof. I cut wire fence into long 10 foot length and 12 inch wide forms and bent into an L-shape. I made 5 of these and painted to blend the color of the roof and laid them across my roof, spacing three feet apart. The pointed jagged sharp wire was sticking up on the top of L-shape wire fence material.
A month had passed, when it came around 3.30 AM one night. I heard it land and then hit the pointed wire which had struck its feet. It let out a scream from Hell. I heard it flip over and land onto the next row of wiring as it made a loud body slam. It supposed that it was badly hurt. I ran out to see it and it looks at me in sheer terror and shock. It attempted to make a quick sprint to fly off but it feet were injured by the pointed fencing. Its wings had hit the next row of wiring, when it flipped onto its back. It bolted off the other side of the roof in order to get away from me. It crashed onto the chain link fence and it ending up on the neighboring property as it ran off. I blasted it with my 12-gauge Mossberg shotgun. It scurried off into the thickets and briar brushed.
My German Shepherd and I tracked for a mile away, eventually finding a piece of wire fence along its trail. It most likely dislodged it from its back or wings. My dog wailed out barking as I looked up. I could see it flying across the dimly lit sky, barely able to gain much altitude. It was just high enough to make it over the scrub oaks.
I never saw it again. It most likely made it back to its lair. I suspect that it slowly died from the injuries that it had sustained, though I never found a body or any remains. I was just glad that it never returned." MC
NOTE: The witness seems to suggest that this occurred many years ago. I have reached out for further details, namely a size and description. I have talked to other experiencers who have attempted to capture one of these creature, though there really has been no determination that these were winged humanoids or over-sized Avian cryptids. Lon
UPDATE: From the witness: "It was at least 3 feet tall, body like a human, wing span was probably 6-feet and bat-like. It was dark brown and black, with crab-like legs and arms - long and spindly. It was hairy black on the shoulders and head greasy looking. Human-like face and eyes reflected red. The nose look similar to a chimpanzee.
I have talked to many people who have seen this cryptid, always at night. One older lady said she saw it land on a vacant building. It was banging on the roof with its hands and was jumping up and down, like it was trying to bust a whole through it to gain access. That explains the hole on my roof when I first bought my place. Perhaps its fond of making its dwelling in unoccupied building and abandoned homes as such. Another gentleman saw it in his front yard, in a tree perched on a long over hanging branch." MC
