Two Juvenile Bigfoot Startle Hunter at Cemetery in Wayne County, WV

A young man was hunting in rural Wayne County, West Virginia when he started hearing voices in a cemetery. He suddenly was aware of two, most likely, juvenile Bigfoot who took off running.
I recently received the following account:
"The most scared I have ever been in the woods occurred in early November 2010 in rural Wayne County, West Virginia, We had a cabin on 50 acres at the end of a long dirt road that backed up to a large lake near Cabwaylingo State Forest. It was early morning and it was perfect for hunting. The weather was nice and cool and the leaves were all wet so I was virtually silent slipping through the woods. I had hunted up to and around an old cemetery that I always thought was kind of creepy but I had a “I don’t mess with you, you don’t mess with me” attitude about it and plus on the other side of it I knew the squirrels would be cutting acorns and that’s where I wanted to be.
I’m slipping through the woods and start to skirt the cemetery. I start to hear people talking but it was too low to actually make out what they were saying. It was rare that people actually came to this cemetery but not unheard of. I did find it odd that I didn’t hear a vehicle as I had just came from the road shortly before. I didn’t want to scare the people by firing beside them while they are visiting passed loved ones so I shoulder my rifle and started walking the game trail that cut through the center of the cemetery. When I came to the point where I could see the other side of the cemetery that had been hidden from view by the mountain, I was alone. This creeped me out because I clearly heard people talking but from the looks of things, no one had been in the cemetery but me for quite some time.
At this point, I decide that the best thing for me to do is to vacate the cemetery and leave whoever it was that was talking alone. I quickly came to the broken down fence at the far end of the cemetery and was glad to be putting distance between it and myself. I now had my rifle back in my hands but was more concerned about what I had heard than I was about hunting at this point. Realizing that my hunting was over for the day, I had two options to get back to our cabin, head back around the cemetery or continue around the mountain the way I was heading and climb a wet, sheer rock face. Since I’m far from an expert rock climber, I turn back toward the cemetery.
This time I hear no voices but I’m on high alert. I’m going slow with my gun ready for whatever to attack at any moment. I don’t go through the cemetery again but walk around the perimeter constantly scanning for anything and everything. I make the last turn around the old fence and head straight for home when all of a sudden two men burst out and attack. I scream like a little girl and break to run. It took me a second to realize what had just happened and that I was not being chased by two men. What I saw was a pair of hairy upright beings. Bigfoot? They were small, but very fast. They darted into the woods and were gone.
I never did find out what these two hairy beings were or what they were up to. But my best guess is a pair of juvenile Bigfoot. " GS
