Tuesday, October 05, 2021

The Gnome in the Kitchen

A man recalls a childhood experience. An encounter with a gnome-like being while at his great uncle's house during the summer. Apparently, the witness still hears this being occasionally.

I recently came across the following account:

"When I was still in elementary school, My family and I used to spend all summer at my great uncle’s house. We slept in the same room, except for my sister who’d sleep on a bed in the living room, and my great uncle who’d sleep in his own room.

That one was a pretty normal day. We went to the beach, we ate some pizza, and then, at around 10 PM we all went to sleep.

At around 4 AM I suddenly woke up, because someone was throwing things around in the kitchen...plastic cups, containers, food etc. The door was open so I was able to see the light coming from the kitchen, so when I had enough of all that noise I got up from the bed.

At first something seemed off. I thought I was having some sort of strange dream. But I realized that it was not dream.

My father wasn’t in his bed, but I didn’t care much since maybe he was just in the bathroom. My great uncle was fairly old, and had trouble sleeping at night, so I thought he just went in to the kitchen to get some water.

“Uncle… uncle? Are you all right? All this noise woke me up.” I said while making my way to the kitchen. To my surprised the room was empty. But the light was on, and the fridge was open, with a can of coke laying in front of it.

“What..?” I thought. I looked up to the shelf that was to my right, and I saw what was making that noise. Some sort of short creature, around 30 cm tall. A gnome you’d say, was looking at me, terrified. He was terrified because I saw him.

I thought to myself “He’s going to hurt me, better if I fake to faint”. And so I did.

After a couple of seconds I open my eyes, and I saw that I wasn’t on the kitchen floor anymore. I was in a strange colorful tunnel. I got scared again and closed my eyes one more time. After a minute that felt like eternity, I reopened them, and I was laying in my bed.

There were still sounds coming from the kitchen, but I was scared and just waited for them to stop. And before sunrise, they did.

That wasn’t the only encounter I had with that dude. But I never saw it again, I’d only hear him, because I was, and am, too scared to see him again. I don’t know what he was doing exactly, but I’m sure I wasn’t supposed to see him.

I know it sounds crazy, but there it is" NR

If you wish to comment on this Phantoms & Monsters post, please go to Phantoms & Monsters Post Comments

*****

Please Consider a Donation to 'Phantoms & Monsters'

Your financial support of Phantoms & Monsters and our other pursuits is much appreciated. This all depends on you, the readers and followers.

Please use the PayPal donation buttons on the blog site. You can also go directly to Phantoms & Monsters donation. Thanks again for your loyalty and continued support. Lon

----------

SUBSCRIBE NOW to 'Beyond Explanation'...Phantoms & Monsters on YouTube - Also, the 'Arcane Radio' show archive is available at the same channel.


CLICK FOR PODCASTS


Chicago / Lake Michigan Winged Humanoid / Flying Entity Sightings & Encounters

UPDATED: Chicago / Lake Michigan Winged Humanoid Regional Interactive Map

You'll get $10 in free Bitcoin when you buy or sell $100
 or more in crypto




Posted by at
Labels: ,