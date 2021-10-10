Strange Activity, Possibly Bigfoot, Near Farmersville, Texas

Two teen boys are start to notice strange occurrences in an area they used to camp out at, near an old house in the woods. Was there a Bigfoot messing with them?
The following was forwarded to me:
"This didn't happen to me directly, mostly my friend I was with at the time. When we were about 14 we used to go camping a lot at each others house. It was summer time and we were at his place in Farmersville, Texas. We had a nice spot for summer camping up on a hill under a bunch of pecan trees and it usually had a breeze blowing. We went up and set up our camp which was only a mattress on the ground, not tents for us it was too hot, and a couple of lawn chairs.
Across the fence from our spot there was this old house, I mean really old and we decided to take our pellet guns and see if we might find some rats or something to shoot. So we walked over and went inside looking around and all the walls were covered in old newspapers and such. We weren't there long cause both of us were kind of creeped out by the place and left.
We decided to go to the house and get some supper at the 'cafe.' That's what we called his grandma's house, she sure was a good cook. After all that was done it was getting close to dark so we made our way back to the campsite, and that's when it got hairy.
When we pulled up and started looking around we noticed a big limb had fell out of a tree I guess and completely flattened his chair. Mine was sitting less that a foot away and was untouched not even a leaf in it. The bed was the same way big limb on his side nothing on mine. We decided to clear everything off and sat around talking about how strange it was that my stuff was untouched and finally went to sleep.
It was about midnight or so when we started hearing a faint whistling sound, one tone and it was getting louder and seemed to be getting closer and coming from the direction of that house. We started thinking, 'oh lord we must have woke something up in there and its coming to get us.' I don't remember how fast we got back to the house but it was quick.
The next morning we were woke up by his dad, and he was wondering why we were at the house, so we told him it was just too hot. So he said since y'all are up we are hauling hay today. It was somewhere around our third load when we noticed smoke coming from our campsite, but it wasn't. It was that old house fully engulfed in flames. We were questioned about it by the fire department because our camp was still there, but we hadn't been around and had no fires of any kind.
He had a few other stories about something big and hairy standing outside our tent at my place. I had a big chow dog that went everywhere with me and he slept with us. I was never woke up by him or the dog, but he swears something was out there. That was on 2 different occasions." MJ
