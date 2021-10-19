South Texas Man Encounters Possible Black Eyed Kid

A man in south Texas, while walking his dog at night, encounters a dark being that looked like the silhouette of a child. The figure soon rushed towards him, when he noticed that it had black eyes.
The following account was recently forwarded to me:
"About 6 months ago or so, I was visiting family in south Texas who lived in a decently sized RV park in a run down side of town. It was maybe 10PM or so at the time and the dog had to go out.
My dog only does his business at the end of the street in a buddy of mines lawn and has issues passing due to a tumor in his back end, so I always stop at the end of the street and kind of watch the stars and stuff.
I looked down the street near the entrance to the park and under this lonesome streetlight I saw a silhouette of a child maybe 9-12 just standing there, almost in a 'T' pose but not quite. The odd thing I noticed was the hands which were open enough where it was crab-like in the sense that you could see the thumb and fingers had zero movement.
I was puzzled trying to find out how this figure was so dark under the street light though it was literally like seeing someone just enough to make out the outline in darkness. Zero light was reflected on this kid, just utter darkness. The only thing I could think was that someone was pulling a random prank and actually put a cutout or mannequin even in the middle of the road. But again was still confused how it remained so pitch black directly under a source of light?
I didn't walk up to it because of two reasons. One being my dog was still straining trying to go do its business and second, I have a keen sense of picking up on negative energy. It was the same vibe I felt in the haunted house I grew up in, where I also had several spiritual encounters.
I sat there staring for more than a few minutes, just focusing on fine points of this silhouette, looking for the slightest flinch of movement. But I never saw it. It was at this time I figured I'd pull my phone out and try to zoom up on this figure. But oddly enough my screen in camera mode was pitch black, so I couldn't make anything out. When I did zoom up to where I surely thought the figure was, I saw nothing but the street light through the lens.
A couple actually began to walk behind this kid around this time and I noticed they didn't even glance or acknowledge this kid standing maybe 6ft or less from them as they walked by. What was super weird was as they passed under the same streetlight you could make out everything from facial expressions down to what clothes they were wearing but the kid remained solid black. They were walking their dog and even the dog didn't seem to notice which is odd reflecting upon this now.
I gave up and glanced down to put my phone in my pocket and when I looked up the figure was gone. It just vanished in that second or two of looking away. At this point I was getting really confused and just wanting to get home. The creepy factor was through the roof. I turned around and began to walk back, when all of a sudden, the kid figure was running at a fast pace coming up behind me..
Startled, but trying to keep my composure, I quickly turned around and saw this grey blur just zoom past. The thing that stuck out the most was the very grey skin and what I swear was black eyes from just the slight bit of eye contact i had. Then right as this kid is passing he says "Ha! I Scared You!" and the dude is gone, just like that! Poof!
By the time I got home I began researching what this area has as far as legends go and stumbled across BEKs. I became totally convinced that this had to of been a BEK encounter." OL
*****
