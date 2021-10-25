Review: 'On the Trail of Bigfoot: The Discovery'

'On the Trail of Bigfoot: The Discovery' documents the Olympic Project and the research the team has conducted throughout the Olympic Peninsula of northern Washington. The trailer description is as follows:
A Sasquatch research group operating out of the Olympic Peninsula area of Northern Washington believe they have finally uncovered definitive evidence of Bigfoot existence. The Olympic Project was informed of a unique find by a land surveyor in 2016 in an extremely remote part of the peninsula. The find is documented in a new feature from documentarian Seth Breedlove titled On the Trail of Bigfoot: The Discovery.
As with all of the 'Small Town Monsters' presentations, the beautiful footage and wonderful editing alone are worth the purchase price. The Olympic Peninsula in Washington contains a variety of unique fauna found nowhere else in North America.
The Olympic Project was originally formed by Washington native and law enforcement investigator Richard Germeau and longtime Bigfoot researcher Derek Randles. Over the years, the team has evolved into an enthusiastic and specialized group of dedicated investigators. The film details the history of the team and their methods for proving that an unknown primate truly exists in the Pacific Northwest.
At the beginning of the film, there is a brief chronicling of Sasquatch encounters from the mid to late 1800s some, of which, resulted in injury and death according to the witnesses. There were also a few first-hand accounts of incidents related to Sasquatch sightings by residents who lived in the Olympic Peninsula.
As the film continues, the members of the Olympic Project begin to describe a few of their personal encounters with supposed Sasquatch. Audio evidence is also presented that provides a chilling glimpse into the phenomenon. Later, the team further explains some of the physical evidence that has been uncovered during their investigations, including a number of locations where beds were constructed by these creatures. Some of the presentations were fascinating and intriguing, though they did seem to drag a bit. A few of the theories are subject to further interpretation.
The Olympic Project is dedicated to proving the existence of Bigfoot / Sasquatch through strict scientific and physical evidence only, even though I personally believe that science alone will not prove the reality of these beings. This film does not offer any opposing or supernatural theories as to why and how these hairy hominids dwell among us.
I do recommend that you watch 'On the Trail of Bigfoot: The Discovery' as Seth Breedlove and the Small Town Monsters production crew continue to bring us an exclusive and entertaining glimpse into the world of the unexplained. The film will be released on November 2, 2021, and can be pre-ordered / purchased at Small Town Monsters. Lon Strickler
