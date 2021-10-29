Red-Eyed Winged Humanoid Encountered by Cicero, Illinois Family

A Cicero, Illinois family encountered a winged humanoid flying from a tree in front of their home in July 2018. There are interesting aspects to this sighting that need to be investigated further.
I recently received the following information:
"On July 3, 2018, at 11:30-12:30 AM In Cicero, Illinois, my family and I were coming home from a fireworks show in Riverside, Illinois. This occurred in a residential area in the vicinity of W. Ogden Ave. and S. Austin Blvd.
We were getting out of the car two houses down from our house making our way to the front of our front yard. We had a really big tree in front of our house. My wife and my youngest daughter were still by our car, my middle and oldest were with me under the tree. The whole tree started to shake. My two daughters and I were right under the tree. I said 'what the hell' and my two daughters stopped and looked at me and said what was that. I looked up right away to make sure nothing was going to fall on me. As I looked up whatever it was jumped out of the tree and flew up between my house and my neighbors.
It was a clear and bright sky I don’t remember if it was a full moon but the sky was not dark. What I saw looked like the pictures of the Chicago Mothman. My two daughters saw it and they moved towards me and said, 'did you see that?' I had my pocket knife out and told my wife a daughter 'get inside now!' My oldest and middle daughters saw it as well. My youngest and wife said they saw the tree shake.
Two weeks later we saw that the large branch on the tree was dead and it fell on its own. The tree just keeps losing its branches until it was cut down two days ago (10/25/2021). Before this incident, the tree was healthy and really thick with leaves." RR
NOTE: The witness called me on 10/28/2021. His description was of a 5-6 foot tall, thin dark-colored humanoid with wide wings that were shaped like those of a bat. He could see through the membrane wings because of the street lights. He also noticed the feet of the winged being were shaped like those of a chicken, long three-toed and splayed. The toes had been wrapped around the tree branch. There was enough street lamp light in order for the witnesses to observe the creature while in the tree. His daughter stated that when the winged humanoid was flying away, it looked back and she noticed that it had red eyes.
After the city recently removed the dying tree, the witness decided to contact me in regard to the incident. This is the first time that I can recall that any living plants or trees may have been affected by these winged humanoids.
The witness RR also recalled an incident that he remembers while living in Moca, Puerto Rico for 3 years. This occurred several years ago when RR had to move to Puerto Rico while he was 16-19 years old. He had lived all his life in Chicago except for those 3 years. He said that there was a rash of bizarre incidents in and around Moca, what people referred to as 'la Chupacabras.'
He and a friend had a personal encounter with a winged humanoid that he states looked somewhat similar to what the locals called 'la Chupacabras' at the time. The one major difference was that it had a large open mouth that was red in color. He watched it fly towards and maneuver under the nearby houses that were on stilts. RR also mentioned that there were many incidents of chickens and other fouls found dead and absent of blood. Earlier incidents in Moca were referred to as being caused by 'El Vampiro de Moca.'
So, could there be a connection in some roundabout way? It may warrant further investigation. Lon
