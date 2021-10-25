Monday, October 25, 2021

Red-Eyed Upright Canine 'Beckons' Ozarks Girl

A pre-teen girl living in the Ozarks is playing outside with the neighbor kids when she notices an upright canine cryptid beckoning her to come to it. It still gives her father chills thinking about it.

A man named Dennis wrote about a strange experience his daughter had:

“This encounter comes from my daughter from my first marriage. Her mother and I were separated by this time and she had remarried. This occurred in 2003 and disturbs me at no end. My daughter was around 11 at the time and she has a brother and sister a few years younger than her. They were living in Ozarks region during the late evening, before sundown, and they lived in a little rural area surrounded by woodland fields.

They were playing hide and seek with a couple of neighbor kids in a little trailer park they were living in. My daughter was hiding by a rabbit hutch near the woodland when she noticed something on the edge of the timber. As she looked, she saw what she described what looked like a wolf at first glance. She then noticed he was standing on two legs and it was crouched and watching her. She said, she did not feel scared at all but was actually comfortable and felt an inviting vibe from it as if she was safe and she wanted to get closer to it and try to pet it. It was black in color and very large with red eyes and she felt like she was it was beckoning her to come over to it. But then her mother just happened to step out of that time and called them into dinner. So she waved at it and ran indoors.

She claims that later her brother and sister and she had all seen it. Her brother was scared and felt threatened. Her sister too felt scared and warned away. I feel like this thing was watching these children and made a selection of which of them it wanted and then tried to coax my daughter to go with it and that scared the living hell out of me. How close was my daughter to becoming another missing person lost forever? It's a thought that still chills my bones.”

Source: Youtuber The Facts By Howtohunt.com, from a video titled: “It Tried To Coax My Child Into The Woods” Uploaded on 7 Sept 2021

If you wish to comment on this Phantoms & Monsters post, please go to Phantoms & Monsters Post Comments

*****

Please Consider a Donation to 'Phantoms & Monsters'

Your financial support of Phantoms & Monsters and our other pursuits is much appreciated. This all depends on you, the readers & followers.

Please use the PayPal donation buttons on the blog site. You can also go directly to Phantoms & Monsters donation. Thanks again for your loyalty and continued support. Lon

**********

PURCHASE NOW

PURCHASE NOW!

PURCHASE NOW!

**********

TODAY'S TOP LINKS

Scotland's most haunted pub named after banshee encounter

Seti: why extraterrestrial intelligence is more likely to be artificial than biological

What Biden is keeping secret in the JFK files

Maybe it's time to get all this UFO stuff figured out...before China does

Unholy-Sized 'Wolf' Stalks Military Camp Near Ketchikan, Alaska

Lon Strickler's ARCANE RADIO | Doug Hajicek - Television & Film Producer - History Channel‘s ‘MonsterQuest‘ Series & ‘Legend Meets Science‘

Become An ARCANE RADIO Patron

CLAUDIA GRANGER'S EarthStar Talk YouTube Channel

Join CLAUDIA GRANGER'S EarthStar Talk Facebook Group - Ask Her Your Questions


Click for ARCANE RADIO Podcasts

Chicago / Lake Michigan Winged Humanoid / Flying Entity Sightings & Encounters

UPDATED: Chicago / Lake Michigan Winged Humanoid Regional Interactive Map

Phantoms & Monsters Fortean Research Website


Donate to 'Phantoms & Monsters' at PayPal

'Beyond Explanation' is a collection of first-person encounters, directly from the pages of Phantoms & Monsters. We also offer high-quality LIVE VIDEO BROADCASTS & RECORDINGS. Please SUBSCRIBE and recommend it to your friends and enthusiasts. Your support will help Phantoms & Monsters and Arcane Radio to continue providing you up-to-date cryptid/paranormal reports and information. Keep up-to-date on new shows and features at Beyond Explanation Community

The Facebook page can be found at Beyond Explanation on Facebook - Thanks for your help. I hope you enjoy it! Your comments are welcomed. Lon




CLICK FOR PODCASTS
BECOME AN ARCANE RADIO PATRON

Mention 'Phantoms & Monsters' as a referral




Mention 'Phantoms & Monsters'as a referral

This blog and newsletter are licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Noncommercial-No Derivative Works 3.0 United States License.

Please Note:

On this day, November 27, 2014, in accord with 15 U.S. Code Chapter 107 - Protection of Intellectual Property Rights, I declare that my rights are attached to all personal data, voice recordings, photos, art, text, titles, etc. published or reproduced at any media source. For commercial and/or recreational use of the foregoing, my written consent is required at all times. By this release, I tell all unauthorized persons and/or parties that it is strictly forbidden to disclose, copy, distribute, broadcast, or take any other action against me based on its contents. The actions mentioned above apply equally to employees, students, agents, and/or other staff under the direction of the offending parties. The contents of my profile include private information. The violation of my privacy is punished by the law (UCC 1 1-308 - 308 1 -103 and the Rome Statute)

Any use of witness information, which includes any attempt to contact a witness or persons involved in an event, is strictly prohibited without Phantoms & Monsters / Phantoms & Monsters Fortean Research's written consent.

Any use of our private intellectual research & investigation property on YouTube or other streaming services will result in an infringement complaint. This action could lead to a possible takedown and strike to your account.

Disclaimer:

The publication of any and all content, e.g., articles, reports, editorials, commentary, opinions, and graphics and/ or images on this website does not constitute sanction or acquiescence of said content unless specified; it is solely for informational purposes.

Fair Use Notice:

This site may contain copyrighted material the use of which may not be specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democratic, scientific, social justice, and religious issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Following Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes.

You understand that all Content posted on, transmitted through, or linked from the Phantoms and Monsters Site, is the sole responsibility of the person from whom such Content originated. You are responsible for all Content that you post, email, or otherwise make available via the Phantoms and Monsters Site. Phantoms and Monsters do not control and are not responsible for Content made available through the Phantoms and Monsters Site. By using the Phantoms and Monsters Site, you acknowledge that you may be exposed to Content from other users that is offensive, indecent, inaccurate, misleading, or otherwise objectionable.

© 2005-2021 Phantoms & Monsters - All Rights Reserved





**********

PHANTOMS and MONSTERS – Advertising Rates

Daily post – blog, feeds, syndication, news aggregators, social media & newsletter – mobile, desktop & tablet - banner or text link - 35-45K views per day:

Single month - $40
3 months - $100
6 months - $150
1 year - $250
(All placements must be paid for in advance)

**********

Static post – blog, feeds, syndication, news aggregators & social media – mobile, desktop & tablet web view - all pages – right border – banner or text link - 25-35K unique views per day:

Single month - $30
3 months - $75
6 months - $125
1 year - $200
(All placements must be paid for in advance)

Rates grandfathered for contract / perpetual clients

**********

lonstrickler@phantomsandmonsters.com


Posted by at
Labels: , ,