Red-Eyed 'Crawler' Humanoid Observed in Oak Ridge, Tennessee Park

An Oak Ridge, Tennessee woman observed, what she described as, a red-eyed white humanoid in a local park while driving at night. Was this is 'crawler?'
The following account was recently forwarded me:
“October 8, 2021 - Oak Ridge, Tennessee. So I'm going to start off by saying that this is a second-hand account. I'm actually really pissed off that I missed this, but that can't be helped. So, about three hours ago, my girlfriend left to go pick up some food. She came back about 15-20 minutes later. She was like "I saw a monster at the park."
At first I didn't believe her, but after a bit of questioning, she was serious. So we immediately got in the car (she put the food in the oven first so it wouldn't get cold), and drove over there. And there was nothing, of course. I was actually hoping there'd be a Halloween decoration or something, but nope. We circled the park, and then I had her park across the street so I could go look at the spot she saw it in. Nothing. I don't even know what I was thinking I'd find, but I still wanted to look around. Again, nothing. It was grass, so not like there'd be footprints anyway. And yeah, that's pretty much it, but I'll describe what she described to me.
She said she was driving, and she saw someone kind of hiding behind a tree, but poorly. Like obviously sticking out from that angle. But looking at it, she decided it wasn't actually a person, just kind of person shaped. She described it as white. That's what drew her attention. She said it wasn't a color she'd expect to see. And she said it had glowing red eyes. I asked her if she meant reflective like a cat's, or actually glowing, she said glowing. She described its fingers as pointy. She said it looked like it was watching the cars pass by on the street. She said it was kind of hunched over, so she couldn't be sure how tall it was, but she guessed around her height (five feet even) while in that position, probably taller fully upright. She was driving past so she said she only saw it for about 4-5 seconds.
Based on what I saw, there were two trees, maybe four feet apart, and they were maybe 30 feet from the road. I'm not great at math or measurements, so those numbers could be off. And I don't know if this is relevant or not, but we're in Oak Ridge Tennessee. And yeah, that's it. I'd call myself a very amateur paranormal nerd. I like to watch YouTube videos and look through subs, but I'm not claiming to be anything close to an expert. I have no idea what she saw, but it sounds like a crawler is a close match. And really, I know very little about these things. I'd love to hear any thoughts or theories on this. And general information would be good too. And yeah. That's my, or at least my girlfriend's, story.
NOTE: Oak Ridge isn't exactly a big city, but it is a city, or at least a town. This thing was practically on main street at 9pm on Saturday night. There are woods around here, but not really anything dense enough to hide a monster in. Well maybe, I'm not exactly the woodsy type, but still I don't think anything would really fit the bill. Are the common in populated areas, or is this an unusual place to see one? I don't know how the cops would feel about me setting up cameras in a public park. Also I don't exactly have money and cameras lying around either.
Based on the stories I've read about this thing, I'm absolutely not going to go looking for it. But investing in a solid flashlight sounds like a good idea. Hopefully we don't see it again, but never hurts to prepare. It was seen in Alvin K Bissell Park. I'm honestly a homebody, especially with all the COVID stuff that's been going on. So maybe there's a patch of woods a few streets over I'm not aware of, but in the immediate area I didn't see anything I'd call woods. Plus when I looked in Google maps, it looked like it was right in the middle of the city. I definitely don't want to go outside now lol. These things are like walking nightmares. Part of me wants to know more, but the rest of me is thinking there are things out there that are just better left alone." OM
*****
