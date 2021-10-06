Literally Saved by Guardian Angels Near LA's Infamous Cecil Hotel

A couple was visiting Los Angeles on a budget. They ended up staying at the infamous Cecil Hotel in order to save money. Unfortunately, their decision almost cost them much more.
The following account was recently forwarded to me:
"This was in 2014 or 2015. My girlfriend and I were staying in a hotel called 'Stay on Main' - (Actually, it's the infamous Cecil Hotel). I only learned later about the hotel's history. I only stayed there because it was cheap. That place was freaky as f*ck but, anyway, I digress.
My girlfriend and I were walking to a parking structure where our car was because we planned on going to Disneyland. As we were walking there, my girlfriend noticed a shortcut to the car, down an alley. My instincts told me 'no,' let’s just walk around since it’s a nice day outside anyway. She insisted, "F*ck it, let’s go."
As soon as we turn into the alley, I notice right away that a man in a hoodie quickly turned and followed us down the alley soon as we went.
I told my girlfriend under my breath, "Don’t freak out, but we’re being followed." I told her to run and get help while I fight him off. As we started to pick up our pace to create distance from him, I notice that this alley is a dead end. There’s no way out, but to go back from where we came.
This man was closing distance on us, had his hands in his hoodie pocket by the belly. I make a fist with my keys as I turn around to face him ready to fight as we pass a dumpster.
I swear to God, two men in perfect business suits with briefcases say good morning and pass us walking very fast. They popped out of nowhere. They had black sunglasses, were white, and tall, at least 6 feet.
I couldn’t say anything, I couldn’t give them the greeting of the day back. I was in shock.
This man that was following us had turned around and sprinted out of the alley.
My girlfriend and I followed the two suited men out of the alley and back to the public streets. Hoodie guy was nowhere to be seen, but then we somehow lost the two men in suits. I swear to God they saved my life and my girlfriend's (now wife).
I’m convinced they were angels who protected us from a potential tragedy. I still give my wife sh*t to this today about taking that shortcut through the alley." TW
