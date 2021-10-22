'It Has Eyes!': Dark Figure Seen in Chicago Suburb

A young woman and her friends are alone late at night in a Chicago suburb when the dog furiously reacts to something outside. Alarmed, she looks and sees the bright eyes of an unknown human-like figure.
I recently came across the following account:
"This happened back in 2000 when I was 18 and living at my parent’s home outside of Chicago, Illinois. They live on a long private drive. It was a two-story house with a walk-out basement. They had left to visit my grandmother but I had to stay behind because of work leaving our dog Melody at home with me. She was a collie mix, around 60lbs, and the most obedient and sweetest dog ever. She was used to camping and being outdoors. She never barked at noises.
I invited a coworker over, I’ll call her Sarah, to watch some movies because I hated being home alone. This was summer and the neighbors on both sides of the house were out of town, one house had a 30-acre forest next to it. I had a third neighbor that lived ¼ mile away through a thick stand of white pine. My friend and I were pretty isolated.
It was getting dark and we were watching TV, had made some popcorn. Melody was in the living room with us sleeping when she suddenly jumped up and looked out the window growling. I had never heard her make noises like this before, horrible growling. Her hair was up from her neck to the base of her tail. I looked out the window but couldn’t see anything and closed the window and the curtain. I was a bit nervous because Melody was acting very strangely. Sarah thought the dog had heard a coyote. While she went back to watching TV I checked the locks with the dog.
Melody calmed back down and went to sleep so I calmed down too. I figured if the dog was relaxed all was good. We watched TV until almost midnight; I wasn’t ready for bed because of the scare. Suddenly the dog went crazy again. She was growling, barking, hair on end. This time it was enough to even my friend got freaked out. I didn’t want to call the cops because my dog was barking weird so I said first we would look around a bit.
I turned out the lights in the room and then looked out the living room window; nothing was on that side of the house. I wanted to look out the back of the house but to do that I would have had to go downstairs – the dog WOULD NOT follow me.
I decided to go look out from our back deck; it didn’t have any stairs so I figured I would be safe. I turned off all the lights and the outdoor floods so I could get some night vision (my dad’s house is very well lit at night). Then I slowly opened the door and crawled out on the deck. It was quiet outside, the driveway was empty, the area by the barn was clear. My mind was telling me to go back inside. Then I crawled to the far side of the deck and looked at the neighbors by the woods. Under their deck was a shadow, a tall human-like shadow. At first, I thought it was a man standing by the deck support. Then it crouched down and looked up at me and it had these BRIGHT EYES. I am freaking out just writing this. How could I see its eyes when there were no lights but the moon? All I could see were the eyes. I had this feeling of pure evil looking at me.
I was back in the house so fast, locking the door and grabbing Sarah and the dog. I pushed her down the hall to my parent’s room, shutting and locking the hall door and then my parent’s bedroom door. I got all the guns out of my dad’s gun safe in the room and loaded them (he has quite a collection of newer pistols). Sarah was freaked because I wasn’t saying anything, just loading guns she didn’t even know I had. Then I got them into the bathroom and locked that door. We sat there with guns pointed at the door. Neither one of us had enough courage to leave the room for the phone. We started praying. Eventually, the dog calmed down and we slept in the bathroom on the floor. The next morning I called my parents and told them they had to come home that day.
This story still freaks me out so much that all my husband has to do is say “It has eyes!” and I am terrified. I love backpacking and the outdoors but I will never solo camp. Whatever that was is out there and I do not want to meet it alone, unarmed. Also, I will always own a dog - they are so 'tuned in' to their surroundings. I don't know if Melody would have protected me from it but she saved me from meeting it that night in the yard. I would have gone out that evening with her to let her do her business if she hadn't barked." K
