'Grim Reaper' & Gargoyle Encounter: Then & Now

A woman had an encounter with a dark shadow that reminded her of the 'Grim Reaper.' A gargoyle-like being was also present. Years later, at another location, she had a similar incident.
This is a transcription recently forwarded to me:
"In 1990, Monica Paulino, moved into a semi detached back-split house. She was 20 years old and living on her own. A week after moving in, she began experiencing night terrors. In her dreams, she would see people being killed in various ways; dismemberment, decapitation, etc. Some months later, she woke up to see a dark shadow standing in the closet, moving to the foot of her bed. At the foot of her bed, she could see what she could only describe as the Grim Reaper (dark robe, skeletal face, etc.) standing there. It was even holding a scythe. She also saw, sitting on the bed, a small gargoyle-like creature. It had alligator skin and claws. It kept looking over at the Grim Reaper as if waiting for the command to attack.
She initially thought it was a nightmare but it happened night after night. She would wake up to them standing there and then, after some time, they would fade out. She began to find bruises and unexplained scratches on her body. She started sleeping on the sofa clutching a bible. Eventually, Monica moved out and the experiences stopped. For awhile.
In 2018, Monica was living in a new house with her teenage son, Alex Paulino. She had not seen the Grim Reaper in 28 years after she moved out of the previous house but she never forgot it. She often spoke of the entity and his companion to her son. In the winter of 2018, she had gone on a retreat/vacation. When she returned home, something very strange began to play out. She started to feel horribly ill and depressed. She experienced insomnia and felt restless. She woke one day to the sound of a voice but nothing was there. The voice was ominous.
A few days later, while walking down the hallway to her bedroom, as she approached the doorway, she looked and saw, standing by the end of the bed, was the Grim Reaper. The same one she had seen back when she was 20. He was exactly as she remembered. She screamed in horror. Her son ran upstairs to check on her and he too saw the entity standing in the bedroom. He stopped dead in his tracks, staring at it in shock. The thing was real. Terrified, Alex began yelling at it to leave and it did. It appeared to vanish from the room. They looked outside and now it was standing on the lawn, looking up at them, almost as if it had teleported out of the room to the outside in the blink of an eye.
Lori Kindrade, a psychic medium, was soon brought in to clear the house. During the investigation, Lori, Alex, Monica, and another investigator, opened the bedroom door and heard the words “evil”, “hell” and “blood” though nobody was in the room. Lori sensed it was an evil entity and she proceeded to conduct a crossing-over ceremony. She managed to excise the demon. Things returned to normal and Monica got over her illness."
Source: Paranormal Survivor, Season 5, Episode 2, “Creatures From Hell”, Air date: April 26, 2019
NOTE: I found the following post as well - Gargoyles & Grim Reaper - Lon
