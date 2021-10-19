God’s Celestial Ambassador: The Life and Times of Dr. Frank E. Stranges - Part XIII
By Raymond A. Keller, PhD, a.k.a. “Cosmic Ray,” the author of the international awards-winning Venus Rising Series, published by Headline Books and available on Amazon.com, while supplies last.
Venus Rising: A Concise History of the Second Planet
Final Countdown: Rockets to Venus
Cosmic Ray's Excellent Venus Adventure
Lady Columba Venus Revelations
Flying Saucers and the Venus Legacy
Dr. Frank E. Stranges on God’s Creation Process
In a 1964 sermon regarding the varied inhabitants of Agartha, encompassing the realms of the Inner Earth, the prominent Southern California evangelist Dr. Frank E. Stranges commented somewhat on the process of the Creation: “Due to the fact that God, in His Supreme Mind and Being, could speak the Word, thus forming the universe, God could then form the world in His Mind, first.” In regard to how this applied to individual human beings, Dr. Frank continued, “Before you can create anything on paper, the thought must exist in your mind. You take the thought from your mind, write it on paper, then begin to construct that which your mind has give you in the first place.
“The idea mut first begin in the mind. God, the Infinite Holy Mind, formed the universe, formed the stars, formed the planets. In His scheme of things, He formed everything that is good. Everything God ever placed His hand to do was good. Because of this fact, that God is the Master Creator, the Grand Architect, as well as the Master Sculptor of all time, He could take this planet Earth and cause it to move through its proper motion around the Sun. The Sun, being the orb at the center, has a family of twelve planets in all revolving around it, not only in one, but some of them in two directions.”
Where the Inner Earth Fits Into this Scheme
Insofar as the Earth is spinning while it goes around the Sun, Dr. Frank commented that, “Now, for that reason, because the Earth is constantly turning and revolving, there is no spot inside the Earth that can be called ‘bottom.’ Therefore, the great deep space 7,000 miles across is called the ‘Bottomless Pit.’ This is where Satan shall be chained. It has no bottom because it is continually moving.
“For the past 6,000 years,” continued the evangelist, “Satan has been the king over the angels in the center of this planet. He is still considered the Prince of the Powers of the Air. In Revelation 19:11, he is the god of the present world, of this planet. The fallen angels are motivated by the same force and authority as Satan. They are possessed with evil. The present world conditions testify to this statement as being factual!
“There are several Bible verses that clearly indicate the fact of these angels being in the Earth: Revelation 5:3 declares that, ‘….no man in Heaven, no man in Earth, neither under the Earth, was able to open the book…., neither to look therein.’ Also, Revelation 5:13 goes on to proclaim, ‘Every creature in Heaven, on Earth and under the Earth were saying, ‘Glory be unto the power of the Lamb.’’ And in Philippians 2:11, it states that, ‘At Jesus’ name, every knee shall bow…. of angels in Heaven, of men on Earth and of angels under the Earth.’”
Dr. Frank pointed out additional scriptures underlying this point. These being:
Philippians 3:10: “Every knee shall bow, of celestial, terrestrial and subterranean…. that is, those under the Earth.”
II Peter 2:4: “God spared not his angels that sinned…. but in their case reserved them unto the judgment.”
In Jude 6 we read, “the evil angels…. God hath reserved unto (age-lasting) chains under the Earth for judgments unto the Great Day.”
Matthew 12:40: “After Jesus was made alive, He went to preach to the spirits in prison in the heart of the Earth.”
And in Ephesians 4:9, it is revealed that before Jesus ascended, “He descended first…. into the lower parts of the Earth,” where He preached to the spirits there.”
On the Nature of Angels
At various evangelical revival meetings conducted by Dr. Frank, he would speak about the nature of angels. First and foremost, it is important for the Christian to know that angels cannot die. Also, their knowledge is much greater than that of any human being. In the 1964 sermon, Dr. Frank E. Stranges, made a reference to Valiant Thor, when he declared that, “This one that I spoke with at the Pentagon in Washington, D.C., who claimed to be a member of an unfallen race, could also have been an angelic being. Angels are real!”
The Southern California minister also pointed out that, “Angels are not subject to death. They also have the ability to appear and disappear at will. Even Genesis Chapter 6 will tell you how they are able to materialize and become as human beings.” Until the Day of the Lord’s Judgment, however, the evangelist pointed out that the fallen angels are likewise endowed with the same powers as the angels who kept their first estate.
Enoch’s Visit to the Inner Earth
Dr. Frank urged his congregation to check out the Book of Enoch, wherein chapters 17 to 65, the ancient author of that unrecognized scripture describes the beauty and grandeur of the Earth’s interior. He tells about the awesome depths of the valleys and the tremendous heights of the mountains. The old prophet relates accounts where some of the trees are taller than any he has ever seen on the surface, where the rivers are much wider, the colors of the flowers are more vivid, and there are numerous metals and precious stones to be found that no human being has ever seen anywhere topside on this world.
“In Revelation Chapter 21:20-21,” notes the evangelist, “You will read of these things, of precious stones that have never been viewed in such abundance by any human being- stones such as jasper, sapphire, chalcedony, emerald, sardonyx, chrysolite, beryl, topaz, chrysoprase, jacinth, etc. There are also twelve great gates made of pearl. These are a reality. As one counted among God’s people, I am looking for the day that we will come to an appreciation of all of His blessings; because as we do, they will become a part of us, a reality.”
Some like the ancient prophet Enoch (3138, B.C.E.-2773, B.C.E., translated to Heaven) have visited the Inner World and returned to tell us about it. Artwork source: https://www.geni.com/people/Enoch-Idris/6000000006376093098.
If you wish to comment on this Phantoms & Monsters post, please go to Phantoms & Monsters Post Comments
*****
Please Consider a Donation to 'Phantoms & Monsters'
Your financial support of Phantoms & Monsters and our other pursuits is much appreciated. This all depends on you, the readers and followers.
Please use the PayPal donation buttons on the blog site. You can also go directly to Phantoms & Monsters donation. Thanks again for your loyalty and continued support. Lon