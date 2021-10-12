God’s Celestial Ambassador: The Life and Times of Dr. Frank E. Stranges - Part XI
By the summer of 1956, Klarer found herself uneasy, and had secluded herself on her family’s estate. She somehow felt that the saucer and its occupants were nearby, and that her friends from Venus were standing ready to visit her again. She dare not leave the area, lest she miss any subsequent encounters.
It was on the morning of 17 July 1956, at about 11 a.m., when all of the Klarer clan was settling down for a nice cup of tea. Elizabeth, however, felt the urge to excuse herself from the table and to go outside and get some fresh air. On her way out the door, she snatched the box camera of her daughter.
Elizabeth had the sneaking suspicion that her extraterrestrial friends might be showing up again. She then climbed up the side of a hill not too far from the homestead; and while watching a storm brewing in the south with massive thunderclouds forming over the Drakensberg range, out from the lowest hanging clouds dipped the familiar flying saucer, the same type of scout ship she had taken a ride in and developed a romantic crush over the handsome pilot, who went by the name of Akon.
Of the saucer that came into Klarer’s view, however, the South African journalist Sievers reported that, “It flew all around her, showing its paces and doing various maneuvers. It was coming and going in and out of the clouds, generally offering her the opportunity to use up the film, which she did, ‘shooting away’ at the craft. Of seven photographs taken, two or three were particularly good, sharp, defined and convincing, while the rest were blurred.
“Negatives and object have been examined and studied. Nobody could find anything that would arouse suspicions. The family of Major Flowers, Elizabeth’s brother-in-law, is in the position to testify that she took the photographs all by herself. No, there was no one to ‘help her throw the hub-cap into the air,’ as it immediately has been advanced, of course.
“Apart from Mrs. Klarer being of too frail a stature to be able to handle hub-caps and a box camera at the same time, we have despite long-lasting effort, yet to discover that particular make of hub-cap which she could possibly have used. There simply is none that would come even half as near to the design of the saucer as it appears on the negative. The craft is of the type about 50 to 60 feet in diameter, with a flat and wide dome, not with the half-sphere dome as seen on Adamski’s and (Cedric) Allingham’s photographs. Incidentally, saucers and a carrier ship have been seen over Major Flowers’ estate on more than one occasion. The hope is that these developments will not yet have come to their end.”
Later on, in her autobiographical book, Beyond the Light Barrier (Cape Town, South Africa: New Vision, 1980), Klarer enlightened us on much more that she had learned from Akon, in particular, during sundry other encounters with extraterrestrials that took place between 1954 and 1963. Akon, while piloting a Venusian scout ship, was himself actually from a planet called Meton in the Alpha-Proxima-Centauri star system, some four light years distant from our own solar system. It seems that Meton and Venus are both member planets in a vast Galactic Confederation of Light.
There was a very special rendezvous that Elizabeth Klarer had with Akon sometime in early April of 1958, one that would set her story apart from the UFO stories that were standard in the 1950s. For an entire day, Akon wooed Elizabeth on the high plateau of Cathkin Peak in the Natal, where he supposedly presented her with a silver ring which enhanced their telepathic connection. Their love was consummated and a child was conceived. Of this cosmic tryst, Elizabeth Klarer declared, “I surrendered in ecstasy to the magic of his love making, our bodies merging in magnetic union as the divine essence of our spirits became one.”
Don’t leave Earth without it. Elizabeth Klarer insisted that Akon bring her new 1959 MG Roadster to the planet Meton, where she went to deliver their hybrid baby.
And after a traditional terrestrial pregnancy on Earth, Akon returned to visit her, while she and her new MG car were transported in 1959 to his home planet of Meton, where she delivered a son, who was given the name Ayling. He stayed behind on Meton to be properly educated, while Elizabeth reluctantly came home. Apparently, Meton's planetary vibrations began to negatively affect her heart, and she was consequently not permitted to return there, instead receiving follow-up visits from Akon and Ayling at her residence in South Africa. The whole trip to Meton, her delivery and return trip to Earth, required less than four months. However, she reported remaining on Meton for a period equivalent to nine Earth years. This was due to the space phenomenon of time dilation when exceeding the light barrier in travel between solar systems.
Elizabeth Klarer with artist’s rendition of the extraterrestrial Akon produced for her book, Beyond the Light Barrier, in 1980.
Adamski’s Visit
In his world tour of 1959, the preeminent Southern California contactee George Adamski stopped by in South Africa to visit with Elizabeth Klarer at her home. No one knows exactly what they talked about or what evidence for her contacts that Klarer showed Adamski, but the Polish-American came away believing that Klarer’s experiences with extraterrestrials were genuine. And since Adamski’s encounters were largely on the physical plane, Dr. Frank E. Stranges was more apt to believe them as well; and hence he extended the same acceptance toward the initial assertions of Elizabeth Klarer. All the information about the alien baby were still kept under wraps, although I have a sneaking suspicion that Adamski was made aware of this delicate situation.
