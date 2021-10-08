Creepy Unexplained Night While Hunting in East Texas

A father and son are hunting on public land in east Texas when they hear buzzing sounds, realizing that they are being shot at. What happens next is unexplained and quite bizarre.
I recently came across the following post:
"When I was 16 years old (in 1986) my father, who was a cop for 30 years, and I went deer hunting out in east Texas near Palestine off the Neches River. Public paper company land. Trees are all planted in rows like crops. I always found that kind of creepy, being able to look down a row of trees and see for so far. It was almost like an optical illusion.
We hunted all day in one location with no luck. The weather was cold and damp. We decided to move farther down the mud road to a more secluded place. We had a 4x4 which wasn't so common back then, so our tracks went farther than anyone else had been on that road. We slipped and slid our way down the road to a more remote area. We pulled the truck in facing down hill.
It was getting late, so I started gathering wood and had a fire going ready for our dinner. I heard a noise up in a tree above my head and some bark fell near me. Kind of startled me but I didn't think much of it. The wind was blowing pretty hard. I went on picking up sticks. Then something whizzed pass me. I couldn't see it, but it made a sound. I walked over by the truck and my dad heard it also. This time it freaked me out. I hit the ground. I was instructed to get in the truck. The tailgate was down and truck had a camper on it. I dove in on a mattress. My father said we were being shot at and to stay in the truck and not to get out.
By this time it was pitch dark. Dad handed me a .38 and told me to stay put and if he didn't come right back to take the truck and go get help. By this time, I was shaking with fear. Then my father walked off into the dark as it had become deathly silent. As I laid there, which seemed like hours, I became curious. So I stuck my head up to take a look out the side window. All of a sudden there was a flash of light that lit up the woods like a roman candle and had a sound I knew so familiar to me coming from a S&W 686, then silence and a few choice words from my dad. Then several more lighting flashes, then a dead calm.
Several minutes went by, then I heard a truck start with loud pipes pop in gear and echoed through the woods as if I was at a Formula 1 racetrack. Silence again, then my father came back and told me it was ok and to come out.
An hour or so passed as we prepared something to eat and talked about what had happened, as well as instructions on what we did and what could of happened and tactical scenarios he had learned from being a cop for many years. I sat on a log near the fire facing the truck. My father was wearing his pistol as well as me with the.38 that I carried while hunting.
As if I was having a bad dream, straight in front of me and behind my dad two adult male figures came into the campfire light and motioned to my dad. In a panic, I flew behind a tree and with my pistol. The two men approached my father, who was two steps ahead of me. He stepped back and pulled his sidearm. The two men looked shocked and stated they had been squirrel hunting and became lost as darkness fell. My father told them what had just happened and they stated they didn't hear any of the episode. My dad gave them instructions on where they needed to head to get back to the road.
In the morning, we walked in the direction from which the bullets were coming and found the river. Some idiots were shooting at the water and the bullets were bouncing off the water and coming up by us. Funny thing is that I never remember hearing a gun shot. Years later, when I was in the Marines down range in the butts, the sounds of bullets popping in the sand became oh so familiar. I still to this day can not imagine anyone walking up at dark on someone's campsite during hunting season.
Needless to say, we had enough of this nonsense for one night and neither of us got much sleep and packed up first light and headed home." FP
NOTE: Over the years, I have heard and read several strange stories from the Neches and Sabine Rivers areas, as well as the Piney Woods of East Texas. Many of these accounts involve encounters with other humans. Lon
