Wednesday, October 20, 2021

'Bigfoot!' Actually, Something Else...But Still Disturbing

A Oklahoma man was riding his bike in the Chickasaw National Recreation Area when rocks are beginning to be thrown at him. He sees a 'man' covered in and assumes it's a Bigfoot.

I recently came across the following account:

"About 15 years ago, I lived in Sulphur, Oklahoma. My playground? The Chickasaw National Recreation Area. I loved that park so much. I rode more miles on my bike than anywhere else. I've walked nearly every trail and rode every road.

Every day I would ride my mountain bike up and down the trails and would be home by nightfall most days. One night however I had rode out a bit further than usual. On my way back however, I decided to ride the trail from an area known as Buffalo Springs, where they have live buffalo roam and their is a large spring/fountain their for all to enjoy.

As I was riding back, I knew the end of the trail was coming up and I would have to cross a stone bridge across the creek then up the road to my home. It was dark at this time and all I had to use to see was the full moon. I was maybe a few hundred yards from it when I got a sharp pain in my left thigh. I stopped and looked around to see what just hit me.

Then I heard a noise that sounded like something hitting the ground hard in front of me. Their was a rock about the size of a baseball rolling across the trail. Confused, I start to look up the side of this hill. Just as I turn my head to look I almost fall off my bike when another rock comes flying down and hitting my front wheel! I finally have my eyes adjust to look and see someone VERY tall and dark and covered in hair at the top of the hill throwing things at me and screaming!

I yelled I had a cell phone and was going to call the police. I didn't actually have one as I didn't have a cell phone yet. This seemed to have pissed it/him off! He started charging down the hill at me. I, for obvious reasons, took off. Just as I crossed the bridge I heard a huge splashing noise in the creek and seen it was a large rock that had been thrown. I was in the clear to home but was frightened all the way there.

I went to the ranger station later the next morning and told a ranger, who I knew, about what happened. He says,

PR -"Sooo you were attacked by Bigfoot?" Laughing under his breath.

Me - "I don't know what it was. But something was trying to hurt me out there"

PR - "Ok. If I have any more Bigfoot I'll let you know what we get."

I just said fine and left. The very next week I was riding, in the daylight, when PR pulled up next to me and said for me to get get in. I asked why. He said he needed to show me something. We headed to the police department in town. Before we got out of the car he turns to me and says

PR - "I have to give you a huge apology. I will be honest, I didn't believe you when you told me that story of you being attacked. However, it has come to my attention that a couple was out in the same area last night and was attacked in the same way, saying they had seen a large hairy creature throwing rocks and sticks and screaming at them.

They called the police and they came out with some of the other rangers including myself, I immediately thought about what you had told me. When we arrived and started up the hill, sure enough, we were having rocks and things thrown at us. Guns drawn and yelling, two officers tackled a man to the ground.

He was 6'5" tall, naked, covered in mud and had long hair and a large beard. He had escaped from the veterans center across Veterans Lake. Apparently he thought he was back in Vietnam and he was trying to "take out the enemy."

PR said I was very lucky because he was trying to kill me. We went inside so I could give the police my statement as to what had happened.

They had him sent to a more secure facility somewhere else. To this day I still get the shivers when I hike that trail and I ALWAYS keep my eyes on the ridge top." S

