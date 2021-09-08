Hey folks...what are your thoughts on Phantoms & Monsters - 'On The Road?' In other words, putting together a production team and traveling to locations in order to record & document investigations and hopefully resolve cases that have come to us directly? This could include hauntings, entity infestations, cryptids, non-terrestrial, etc.
This venture would be started through direct donations and crowdfunding, with those donors & supporters receiving access to the investigation & finished production. As well, there could be a variety of exclusive perks & swag included (produce & trademark new artwork for a variety of merchandise).
I understand that these types of projects are a 'dime a dozen' under most circumstances. But I believe that our overall reputation, experience and unique abilities have the potential to raise this particular endeavor to a higher standard.
I want to initially gauge the feasibility and interest that this project could generate. This is why I'm coming to you, my readers and supporters, for your honest assessment. Feel free to contact me at lonstrickler@phantomsandmonsters.com - Thanks. Lon
