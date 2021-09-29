Winged Being / Large Boomerang UFO Encountered at O'Hare International Airport

The following account was recently forwarded to Phantoms & Monsters Fortean Research team member Manuel Navarette at UFO Clearinghouse. This is an ongoing investigation and any further evidence will be posted. Manuel did conduct a cursory interview with the witness. Those revelations have been added with the original report:
"I work as a security guard for a local security company and was working at a construction area near O’Hare International Airport. I was just relaxing in my truck listening to a podcast. It was about 1:00 AM (local time) and it had been the usual quiet shift. My shifts there are usually pretty quiet, only the occasional homeless person wandering onto the site or horny teenagers looking for a dark, out of the way place to park.
I was sitting there with the window open when I saw movement out of the corner of my eye that caught my attention. I got out of the truck and went to walk around and see if anyone might have wandered onto the site. The construction site I was on was used to make asphalt and there’s a large grinder to crush rock down and that is where I was walking towards when I again saw movement near the area where the dump trucks are loaded.
I saw a very large, dark figure standing there. It was dark black, but had a pair of large red glowing eyes. It stood at least 7 ½ feet tall and just remained there silently with a large pair of outstretched wings that it slowly flapped open and then shut. I called out to it and then shined my light toward it, when the entire area was lit up in a bright whitish blue light. The light was so bright that I could see the equipment and the lot as clear as the middle of the day.
When I looked again the figure was gone and a really large boomerang shaped ship (craft - UFO) was moving away from the site. The edges of the ship had white lights on it and it was only about 60 feet in the air. It got higher as it moved away and then shot into the sky and was gone in a fraction of a second. I won’t lie, I almost sh*t my pants when I saw this and ran back to my truck where I rolled up the windows and locked the doors. I was scared...very, very scared, but stayed on post with the truck turned on and the headlights on until about 5 AM when I left.
I served two tours of Afghanistan while in the U.S. Army and have been in combat before and yet I was shaken to my very core after this incident. I only calmed down when I saw the sky getting lighter as the dawn approached. But I’m sure that if it had wanted to hurt me, it would have done it and there’s nothing much I would have done about it. That’s what I saw, I am 150% certain that what I saw was real and not a hallucination. I do not drink and I have never touched a single drug in my entire life. I am not a religious person and don’t believe in things like demons but whatever this was. It was not human and did not belong here. I told my wife about it the next morning and it was her who told me about the things being seen at the airport in the last few years and even showed me this blog on her phone. I’m not sure what I saw but I hope my reporting this to you helps you in finding out what it is."
NOTE: Manuel noted, through a discussion with the witness, that this incident occurred approximately 1400 yards from the Rest Haven Cemetery. We still need to determine the exact date of the sighting and to pinpoint the actual location of the incident. I will update the report as more information is provided. Manuel plans to visit the location in the next few days.
A subsequent session was conducted with 'The Unseen Ones' on 9/28/2021. The ultraterrestrial, known as Uru, acknowledge that it was the entity seen at the location. The UFO (craft) WAS NOT associated with The Unseen Ones. According to Manuel, who has had direct contact with Uru, it was not pleased by the UFO presence. Our team member Jennifer Elsner, who was our initial and continued contact with these ultraterrestrials, states that she was told that Uru was indeed the entity encountered by the security guard. This is the 2nd O'Hare humanoid report that we have received that was associated with UFO activity.
This is the first reported sighting of a winged humanoid since the well-documented July 22, 2021 incident at O'Hare International Airport. At the time, at least 7 TSA security personnel and several carrier supervisors were observed approaching the winged being (Uru) by a minimum of 12 other witnesses.
Since that incident, Phantoms & Monsters Fortean Research has been in contact with The Unseen Ones faction several times, including 2 personal encounters by Manuel Navarette and Tobias Wayland (please refer to the September 10, 2021 interview at Arcane Radio). You can find more information during my recent questions & answers video chat.
Any additional information will be provided on this blog. Stay tuned. Lon
