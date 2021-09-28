Was it a Bigfoot? Witness Recalls Incident in Osage County, Oklahoma

A man recalled an event that occurred during his youth while camping near Pawhuska, Oklahoma with his father and uncle. Did he observe a Bigfoot? Interesting account.
Here's an older account that recently came my way:
"It was sometime around 1976 or so during the week of the Thanksgiving holiday. Me, my dad & his friend Leo were deer hunting. I would have been about 12 or 13 years old at the time. We were in a very remote area of Osage County, Oklahoma, north of Pawhuska, the Oklahoma town my dad was from.
We were camping in an overhead camper and were set up near Rock Creek. Way back off the highway on private land. This particular morning I decided not to go out for reasons I don't remember. After Dad & Leo left in the early darkness I crawled up on the overhead bunk because it was warmer up there. As I was dozing shortly after sunup I began to hear footsteps faintly off in the trees. The leaves were all on the ground this time of year and I could make out the crunch, crunch, crunch of someone walking. It kept getting louder and closer. The steps were very rhythmic like a person walking, not a step or two and then a step or two like an animal would make. I assumed it was Dad or Leo coming back to camp. I figured they had a deer down and were coming to put me to work, so I began to get around.
As I was about to climb down out of the bunk the footsteps were very loud and then went silent which meant they had stepped out of the forest and onto the rock shelf where we had set up camp. I leaned around to the window and looked out to see who it was and nearly crapped my Fruit of the Looms. About 60 feet away from the camper, walking past camp at an angle between camp and the creek, was this HUGE man that looked to be dressed all in dark clothes. He was making steady strides down towards the creek and seemed indifferent to the camp. I watched this "man" as he covered a huge amount of distance in a very short time. Before I knew it he was completely out of sight. Once he hit the forest on the other side of the creek I could once again hear the steady rhythm of leaves crunching under his steps. They slowly got quieter and quieter until I could no longer hear them.
Now the direction he was going was deeper into the Blackjack Forest as the only road in and out for miles was the one right beside our camp. I was frozen in fear/disbelief for a few minutes but finally was able to get around and get moving. As I mulled this over in my mind I tried to convince myself that it was Leo because his cold weather gear was a black snowmobile suit. I couldn't explain to myself why the "man" was not wearing orange during deer rifle season as I knew neither Dad or Leo would do something that stupid. Finally I worked up the guts to go outside the camper (permanently joined to my model 94 30-30) and stoke the fire.
Later when Dad & Leo came in for breakfast I casually inquired if they had done any walking around at all. They both replied no, that they had gone to their stands and stayed there until returning to camp. I began to theorize that they were screwing with me until I noticed Leo's snowmobile suit had reflective piping running down the seams of the arms and legs.
I didn't say a word until years later when I was an adult. Dad & I were sitting around a deer camp fire a long way away from Osage county. I recounted the tale and he just looked at me odd and said nothing. Time has faded those years and the memories, but I can still feel the shock and fear I felt when I first saw "him" outside the camper. I can feel it like it was this morning. We went back there many times during my youth but never had another encounter." RZ
*****
