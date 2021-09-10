'Upright Cryptid Canine' Observed Stalking Deer in Otter Tail County, Minnesota

A Minnesota hunter and wildlife biologist was watching several deer while in the woods, but then observed an upright canine cryptid nearby that seemed to be stalking the deer.
I recently came across this older account:
"About 2 miles from our house, on a country road known as Wendel Road, along the Mustinka River in western Minnesota (Otter Tail County), I saw 3 whitetail deer. 2 of the deer were rather small, probably just yearlings and a larger doe, who I assumed was their mother. Me, being an avid hunter and lover of wildlife, and future wildlife Biologist, stopped to look at the deer. I should also mention that I hunt in the area and have spent my whole life in the Fergus Falls area.
The deer were following a small creek bed, which is in fact the Mustinka River, so there were hardly any trees, except for one. Maybe, because I didn't see it there, because of the tree, but I just noticed something crouching behind the tree on my side of the road, looking at the deer, and to my belief, hunting them. It just sat there, looking at the deer, taking no notice of me, even though I was in my truck, no more than 40 yards away, with a clear view, with nothing obstructing my view of it. It had one "hand" on the tree that it was bracing itself with. What struck me as shocking was the fact that it seemed to be a 2-legged creature, and not a 4-legged one. Its "hands" appeared to have opposable thumbs and were rather slender and long, very unlike a wolf. The creature looked as though if it stood upright, it would be over 7 feet tall, with a protruding muzzle, broad shoulders, a slender waist, thick, muscular thighs, and being as there was snow on the ground, I couldn't see the feet. It was deep, dark brown in color throughout the body.
After several seconds of looking at the creature in shock, the deer ran off. Then, something amazing happened. It looked right at me, as though blaming me for losing his meal. It just sat there, looking at me, and blinking, but not moving. This scared the crap out of me, so I hit the gas pedal and drove off.
It was very dark after the movie, so I didn't much feel like trudging through the 3.5 feet of snow, with the possibility of a monster lurking in the area, who is currently looking for a meal that I scared off. So, at about 10 AM, I went back there and walked down to the tree. Under the tree, there was no snow, so there were no tracks that I could see. But leading up to the tree, there were 3 tracks leading in from my grandmother-in-law's field, which was hard, black dirt, and if you know what a Minnesota field looks like in late winter/early spring, you can't make anything out of the dirt. The tracks I did find were only about 6-7 inches in length, but were clearly K9 prints, with the exception of 4 toe-looking marks in the snow." Name withheld
If you wish to comment on this Phantoms & Monsters post, please go to Phantoms & Monsters Post Comments
*****
Please Consider a Donation to 'Phantoms & Monsters'
Your financial support of Phantoms & Monsters and our other pursuits is much appreciated. This all depends on you, the readers and followers.
Please use the PayPal donation buttons on the blog site. You can also go directly to Phantoms & Monsters donation. Thanks again for your loyalty and continued support. Lon