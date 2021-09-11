'Upright Cryptid Canine' Observed by Teen in Watersmeet, Michigan

A Watersmeet, Michigan teen was trying out their new pair of roller-blades, when they noticed movement along the road. The teen then observed a huge upright canine walk onto the road.
I recently came across the following account:
This encounter took place in the area of Watersmeet, Michigan home of the famous Paulding Lights phenomenon. Oddly enough, the Paulding Lights are also known as the "Dog Meadow Lights."
"I was thirteen, had just gotten new roller-blades for Christmas. Since the main road where our property sits is paved, I couldn't wait to ride around. I went blading by myself and stopped to rest for a second. On this road, the woods are so thick, there's not much space between the road and the woods in most parts, and I remember seeing trees pushed down on the road that my dad said was done by bears (He was an avid bear hunter). I remember not hearing any of your normal sounds of nature, not even birds. The air was still, and the sky would be pure dark in not too long. I was deciding if to turn back, when I heard a rustling behind me, and something emerged from the left side of the road. I assumed it was a deer, and paused and made myself as quiet as I could so I could watch it, and slumped down on my stomach in the middle of the road. It was about six hundred feet ahead of me.
When I got myself settled in the road to watch it and looked up. I realized what I was looking at wasn't a deer. It was on all fours, with grey/brown fur. At first, I feared the worst, thinking a bear had caught my scent, until I saw its outline and color. I thought I was looking at a dog until I realized the face was too...primitive? Like a fox or a coyote's. At this point in my life, I had never seen a wolf in real life, and it was too far for me to make out the face exactly."
The Michigan Department of Natural Resources has always recognized that wild wolves still roamed in Upper Peninsula, although they were thought to be in very limited numbers, and only in extremely remote areas. It is conceivable this witness was seeing one of these wolves; but then something very strange happened:
It extended its front legs, and in the slowest, longest seconds of my life, stood up on its hind legs, sniffed the air, walked for about five steps. Then got back down on all fours and walked to the other side of the woods, then disappeared.
I don't remember how long I laid in the middle of the road staring in the empty space. I saw this thing stand like a human. I remember my jaw hanging down as low as it could, and a pool of drool on the cement under it. It finally clicked in my mind that, perhaps, I should roller-blade my butt back home as quick as I could." Name withheld
*****
