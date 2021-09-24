Unexplained 'Screams' Encircle Two Hunters in the Dark Ozarks Dawn

An archery hunter, along with his brother, were in the Ozarks in Newton County, Arkansas waiting in their stands for the sun to rise. Then suddenly, unexplained continuous 'screams' emanate all around them.
I recently received the following account:
"I have been an archery hunter for 20+ years. We usually go into the woods a couple of hours before sunrise and put up our portable tree stands and wait for first light. We had scouted a new site in Newton County, Arkansas and marked stand trees with reflective markers since we usually hunted the morning hunt. I remember finding the half buried foundation of an old house, made from blue stone and mortar. I guessed it to be early to mid 1800's. There were signs of a barn and an old apple tree was still putting out wormy fruit. You could tell this had been a small farm.
We gave ourselves extra time to get to our spot, but we got there earlier than we thought, about 03:00 hrs. I put up my stand and sat in the mid-October coolness of the night, listening to the night sounds of the woods. I know the death scream of rabbits, I know the lonely calls of feral dogs and coyotes. I have heard most everything in the woods at night that swims, flies or moves on four legs.
As I sat there, I remember getting this slow unease creeping upon me. The sweat ran cold down my spine and I began to look around, trying to identify what was making me tense. My mind began to put form and shapes to every tree and clump of bushes, my heart rose into my throat. There were no animal sounds, the night was so still, and then the half moon came from behind the clouds. The sound started immediately.
Behind my stand about twenty yards out, it sounded like screams, but not ripped from anything human. It slowly moved through the woods, but not crashing, breaking sticks or rustling the leaves. The screams slowly moved around me coming from ground level, but nothing was visible, always just out of sight or invisible. I was terrified to the point I could not move. I wanted to get down out of that stand and run away, anywhere but there. It was driving me mad. I had to get away!
I wanted to jump the twenty feet to he ground and risk a broken leg just to get as far from it as I could. The scream continued, it seemed forever, slowly half circumventing the small clearing I had my stand in. Rising and falling, sometimes choking off, then resuming a second later. It moved slowly down the hill towards my brother's stand, not abating or ceasing. There were no sounds other than the screaming. No sounds of struggle. Just the unbelievably loud screams of terror and torment. I heard it go down into the hollow where my brother was, then up the far side of the gully and up the mountain, then fade away to nothing.
When the sounds ended, I realized that two hours had passed, and it was coming up to shooting hours. I could move again, but I was shaking. I opened my water bottle and drank some water nearly choking on it. I waited, trying to calm down. Finally I was calm enough to get down out of the stand tree. I waited with my gear, ready to bolt. My brother came up from the bottom just as I was finishing. The sun was just poking over the horizon, it was still prime hunting hours but he had heard it too.
"What the hell was that?" he asked me. "I don't know and I am not hanging around to find out." I hefted the stand to my shoulder and started up the deer path that ran behind my stand tree. I told my brother "It started just over there". That's when we noticed the 3 head stones from the farmers family plot. We never hunted there again." BA
*****
