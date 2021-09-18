Unexplained Encounters Reported Around Yucca Valley, California

NH recalls several unexplained encounters experienced by family and friends around Yucca Valley in San Bernardino County, California.
I recently received the following account:
"This happened in Yucca Valley, CA in the 1970s. My sister Diane and her husband Chris rented a house on Old Woman's Spring Road. They lived not far from where that area for UFO landings was and still is, I believe.
The first thing that happened was that my sis woke up one night to see an old woman walk into a corner of their bedroom where once a closet had been.
Next, they were barbecuing with friends, the women inside, the guys outside, when the guys looked up to see two silvery UFOs fly overhead. They yelled for their wives to come out and see, but by the time they got out there, the UFOs were gone. They had come from and headed to an Air Force base nearby (Twentynine Palms AFB).
But the weirdest thing that happened to them while they lived out there is this. Chris was working reading meters and one night he was driving home. It was after dark and up ahead, he began to see a mist forming. As he drove toward it, it came around to the side window next to him. He turned to look and screamed when he saw an old woman's face looking back at him. He stepped on the gas, but the thing stayed right next to the window, no matter how fast he drove. Finally, he slammed on the brakes and stopped the truck. He jumped out but the woman thing was gone.
He drove home, shaking all the way. When he got home, he told my sister what had happened but swore her never to tell the story to anyone, in fear they would think he was crazy.
A couple months later, they had friends over for dinner, and the couple left after dark. About a half hour later, the male friend called from a phone booth, no cell phones in those days. He told Chris they had encountered an old woman ghost on the road, the same experience Chris had!" NH
NOTE: Yucca Valley, CA is well-known for a large amount of strange sightings and encounters, in particular the 'Yucca Man' - The 'Yucca Man': Reported Sightings & Encounters Lon
*****
