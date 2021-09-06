Unexplained Activity: Natural, Paranormal & Government

I came across the following brief post about the Catoctin Mountains and the strange activity associated with the overall location. For those unaware of the area, Camp David is located within the mountains and the nearby Cunningham Falls State Park (Thurmont, MD).
"I worked for many years at a summer camp in the Catoctin Mountains. We had a couple of spooky things happen over the years. The most famous was a roadside "white lady" encounter. A couple counselors were driving down the gravel roads late at night and hit a drainage cut in road, which caused the front of their car to pop up. As they reached their zenith, the high beams caught a woman floating above the road. She had just enough time to turn her head and face the car before the car righted itself and drove on. The counselors were never the same, and the White Lady has been seen intermittently in the years since.
The camp is nestled between two parallel ridges, forming a little bowl high up near the top of the ridge line of South Mountain. As a result of this geography, the camp receives a lot of moisture in the form of fog and rain, and that moisture gets collected in the bowl. A rare highland swamp ecosystem has formed because of this, and most of the camp's property is assigned to an environmental easement to protect it. For several years we had relatively dry conditions, and then one summer it was very, very wet. That summer, numerous campers and staff, including myself, had "will o' the wisp" encounters on the edges of the swampland.
There have been other miscellaneous strangeness over the years, both paranormal (black dog encounters) and human (the proximity to Camp David has caused some odd encounters with military). The Catoctin Mountains are a powerful and ancient place!" CC
NOTE: I have spent a lot of time fly fishing in the natural trout streams located throughout the Catoctin Mountain Park. I have also experienced a few unexplained events as well. The writer mentions the 'will o' the wisp' activity, strange lights that seem to dance along the streams. Most folks would say that it is simple phosphorescent lights seen over marshy ground, thought to result from the combustion of natural gases. But I usually sensed that it was more than that on most occasions.
The general area, north to south, has a heavy imprint of energy from the American Civil War. But there is also a bizarre mix of energy resulting from more recent military and political influence...be it Raven Rock to the north extending southward to Camp David, eventually ending in the District of Columbia, Langley, VA and the Pentagon.
I've listed the known underground facilities in the U.S. Mid-Atlantic region, including those around the Nation's Capital for reference:
The White House has a very large, deeply buried facility underneath it...an elevator in the White House gives you access straight down into the recesses. It is believed that 17 levels exist. Washington, D.C. has a expansive labyrinth of tunnels beneath it. Some of the tunnels are publicly known, such as the Metro tunnels and the underground train tunnels that members of Congress use to travel from their office buildings to the Capitol building.
Fort George G. Meade, near Laurel, Maryland, midway between Washington, D.C. and Baltimore, Maryland there is a huge underground system. Fort Meade is operated by the U.S. Army, but the National Security Agency (NSA) has its largest, publicly known operations center there. The NSA has literally acres upon acres of super computers underground at Fort Meade, stacked level upon level...a gargantuan subterranean stack of hi-tech digital pancakes.
The FEMA Alternate Underground Command Center is located off of Riggs Road, near Olney, Maryland, to the north of Washington, D.C. It has been described as a multi-level base stuffed full of sophisticated electronic gear. It is rumored that there are at least 8 levels at this facility.
Near Blue Ridge Summit, PA is the location of the so-called "underground Pentagon" maintained by nearby Ft. Ritchie, MD, and used as a major electronic nerve center for the U.S. military. A massive installation that is also known as "Raven Rock" or "Site R" that was blasted out of greenstone granite 650 feet below. A 260,000 sq. ft. facility sprawling beneath 716 acres composed of five different "buildings" in specially excavated separate caverns, literally forming an underground "pentagon". Also contains fluorescent lights, convenience store, barbershop, medical and dining facilities, an underground reservoir containing millions of gallons of water, a chapel, 35 miles of telephone lines, and six 1,000-watt generators. It is a supercomputing and electronic command post linked with several military communications networks around the globe, and is reportedly connected via tunnel to Camp David several miles to the south near the town of Thurmont. - UFO Magazine, Vol.7, No.6; Richard Sauder (NOTE: the original source noted that Camp David was north of Raven Rock...it is actually south in the Catoctin Mts. Raven Rock has been the subject of speculation since it was built, but I can assure you that the facility does exist and is heavily secured. Deadly force warnings are posted well before you reach the 1st checkpoint...Lon)
The reason I bring up Raven Rock is because of several sightings and sudden 'vanishing' of odd entities in the general area. In light of the government presence, one has to wonder if there is any connection. I have personally investigated witness reports of reptilian and small hominids in nearby locations including Michaux State Park, Gettysburg, Cunningham Falls State Park, Waynesboro, PA Watershed and the South Mountain area.
There have been a number of small incidents and sightings of small strange entities throughout the Appalachian Mountains...from Georgia to Maine. But most seem to be concentrated in coal-bearing areas with deep mines or limestone quarries where caves are revealed. Food for thought.
Mount Weather Emergency Operations Center, near Bluemont, Virginia on Rte. 601, is the main underground command center for the Federal Emergency Management Agency. FEMA has a 400 acre complex on the surface of the mountain. The underground base is very large, and actually qualifies as a high-tech, subterranean town. The base began construction in the 1950s.
The Pentagon, in northern Virginia, the national military command center, across the Potomac River from Washington, D.C. There are multiple underground levels beneath the Pentagon...though the extent of the underground facility is not public knowledge. There were plans in the 1960s to build a very deep base at the 3,500 foot level.
U.S. Army Warrenton Training Stations A and B, near Warrenton, Virginia are classified as U.S. Army facilities. In reality, the CIA has a strong presence there and uses the U.S. Army as cover. There are also Stations C and D elsewhere in the region, but very little is know about these areas.
Camp Peary or 'The Farm' is located just a few miles from Colonial Williamsburg. It is a low profile facility used by the CIA as the main training and operations base in the USA. As with the Warrenton Training Stations, the CIA uses a thin U.S. military cover at Camp Peary...indicate as a U.S. Navy Reservation.
According to Richard Sauder of theintelhub.com "...in the early 1950s, the U.S. Navy was building a facility deep below the water line. The Navy’s Cheatham Annex lies immediately adjacent to the CIA’s secretive Camp Peary base, nominally administered by the U.S. Navy. Considering the Navy’s construction activities 60 years ago, and recalling that the Camp David Presidential retreat in Maryland is also administered by the U.S. Navy and lies above a major underground base hidden beneath it, I conclude that there is a high probability that the Camp Peary/Cheatham Annex area along the York River is underlain by an underground complex, too."
NOTE: of course, there are far more facilities that we simply don't know about. But this information gives you a better idea of the possible connections. What are your thoughts? Lon
