Two Reported 'Winged Being' Encounters in Mineral Point, Wisconsin

The witness 'JE' experienced 2 separate encounters with cryptid winged entities near her residence in Mineral Point, Wisconsin, located in Iowa County in the southwest area of the state.
JE's 1st encounter occurred during an afternoon in early Spring 2019. JE had been feeling spiritually vulnerable and was attempting to improve her personal protection with the Archangels Michael and Raphael. At the end of the breezeway, that extended from her front door, there was a window of which JE would use to access the flat roof.
As she approached and looked out of the window, she observed 2 crouching beings with feathered wings facing the large St. Mary's & St. Paul's Catholic Church a few blocks behind her apartment building at 224 Davis Street. These beings seemed to be 'arguing with each other.' Both of the figures were stone grey in color and solid like concrete. JE immediately thought that these were representations of St. Michael and St. Raphael.
As she continued watching, they stood up to a height of 7-8 feet, but seemed to be 'fading in and out' of a non-corporeal / corporeal state. They then fully extended their wings to a span of 10 feet of so, and flew off towards Catholic Church.
The 2nd encounter took place in the Autumn of 2019 while JE was walking her dogs late at night, between 1-2 AM local time. She was in an alley way near her residence heading towards High St., the main thoroughfare in this small town. She soon noticed small lights / orbs descending around her.
As she approached the steps near the Mineral Point Opera House at 139 High St. her attention was drawn to, what she described as, a large Gargoyle-like entity perched on top of the building across the street. The being's claws were extended off the edge and the massive feathered wings were unfurled to a span of 20-25 feet. The entity was solid grey in color with a heavy girthed body. The face was described as a cross between a Bulldog and a Lion with pointed ears and a long snout, but having a snub nose.
JE watched the being for 2 minutes or so after its dark eyes seemed to focus its gaze on her. It then stood up and displayed a very tall body with wings fully extended. It began to move off the edge in an attempt to descend, but disappeared into the ether.
After the initial shock of encountering this impressive winged creature, JE was thankful for the opportunity to observe it. She recalled her trips to Paris and Notre Dame, stating that this being looked like a 'real-life' Gargoyle.
As a new member of the Phantoms & Monsters Fortean Research team, JE now believes that her encounters with these winged beings was an inevitable precursor to her involvement on the team. Moreover, she did not contact us until 2 years later and that she had no previous knowledge of the winged humanoid phenomenon in the Chicago / Lake Michigan region. In fact, JE only discovered us after reading my book 'Alien Disclosure: Experiencers Expose Reality.' She felt that a series of ultraterrestrial encounters that she had experienced at home closely resembled those of David Eckhart. That is when she reached out to me.
JE's unique gifts and abilities soon became apparent to me, which led to her ultimately becoming a member of the team. Lon
