Terrifying & Mysterious Humanoid Encounters

3 bizarre crawler & upright humanoid accounts from different witnessed who were shocked at what they were witnessing. 2 of these accounts were from Belgium and Thailand.
The following accounts were recently forwarded to me:
"My girlfriend and I went camping for my birthday last year in a place that I have camped a hundred times throughout my life. In all the times I have been out there, I have NEVER had an experience that would even come close to being considered creepy before this trip. What we experienced one night was genuinely the scariest thing I have ever experienced.
I'm an Afghan War vet, with plenty of combat experience and even during those events, I never felt nearly as scared or helpless as I did that night in the forest. With everything that happened during that trip, never at any point did it even cross my mind to find my camera and record. I was MUCH more concerned about protecting my girlfriend and keeping us safe. Everything from the voices and whispering to yelling in the woods, seeing it crawl past on the edges of the firelight, a ton of missing time throughout an entire day, having what I can only describe as false thoughts/memories that ever happened. We absolutely did not notice any wildlife the entire trip aside from a lone falcon that flew up and down the canyon a couple times a day. There was just so much that was so deeply wrong about that trip.
We've sent hours discussing it at great length many times since and have spent hours looking for explanations online only to come up empty handed every time. The only thing that even remotely describes our experience would be a crawler if some kind. I have spent a ton of time in the woods. Have always felt more at home in the middle of nowhere like that than at our own house. That all changed on that trip. I haven't been camping since. Even skipped my yearly tradition of my birthday trip for the first time since my deployment in 2010." EH
-----
"We live in Thailand Chiang Mai and at night we often like to go on joyrides outside of the city on less used farm roads. This happened in August 2020.
We were riding down one of the small roads we’ve taken before, there wasn’t any traffic on the road that night and the motorcycle headlight wasn’t super bright, so only a small portion of the road ahead of us was illuminated when this white, hairless thing the size of a large dog with long legs lunged out at us from the side of the road at us and ran side by side with our motorcycle. My boyfriend swerved to avoid it into the oncoming lane and this thing ran beside the bike snapping at us for a few seconds before it ran off to the side of the road.
I got a decent look at its face. It had no ears and a head shaped like a rat. Its teeth seemed dog-like. We kept riding until we got to a gas station where we stopped. I asked my boyfriend WTF that thing was and he had no idea, but was really dismissive of the idea that it was anything else but a dog, He still won’t talk about it and doesn’t want to take that road again at night.
I’m not exactly sure what I saw. It all happened very fast. But from what I did see I am sure that thing wasn’t a dog. I think about it all the time, I really want to figure out what it is. I really do think it might be a crawler/pale man." BM
-----
"I witnessed something best described as an unexplained humanoid in 2010 when I only recently started driving alone (Belgium).
It was past midnight when I was driving home on a long road with dark forest at either side. It would take 5 minutes or so to get to a village, so it wasn't like I was in the middle of nowhere. I was just trying to focus on the road when suddenly a pitch black creature ran towards the car from my left side. I thought it was an animal that wanted to cross and it would definitely hit the car. Instead, it started running alongside with my car which I was driving at around 90km/h. For around several seconds it continued to run alongside with me. After a while, I believe it turned left again, back into the woods.
I was scared beyond belief and I probably never ever drove as hard as I did to get away from that thing. Everything happened so fast, the only thing I was able to identify was that the creature was pitch black, running on four legs like a canine and it was large enough to see it running next to me from my car window. To this day I try to convince myself it was a wolf or a dog that was just startled. Only weird thing about it was its speed. It could keep up with me for many seconds, which is unbelievable." FW
*****
**********
