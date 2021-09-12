Tall Gray Upright Canine Seen in Rural Brown County, Wisconsin

An 11-year-old Wisconsin boy observes an 7 foot gray colored upright wolf-like cryptid in the woods near his grandparents house in rural Brown County. The sighting is still fresh in the witness' mind.
The following older account was referred to me:
"This incident happened to me when I was 11 (in 2006). Though I'm an adult now, I’ll never forget what happened that day. I was at my grandparent's house, who were watching me for the day. They live in a mixture of farmland and woods in rural Brown County, Wisconsin, several miles outside of Green Bay. Their yard is mostly surrounded by farmland, but to the right side of the yard are several acres of woods and a swamp. It was a really hot, muggy July morning.
I was standing out on the deck, shooting at some cans with my BB gun. All of a sudden, I got this strange sense that something was wrong. It felt like I was being watched. I started scanning the tree line and down at the edge of the trees, about 60 yards away, by the swamp/woods was this thing, standing. I can only describe it as a Dogman.
It was about 7 feet tall, covered in shaggy gray hair, had the wolf-like face (long snout, pointed ears on top of head), yellow eyes, and it was very muscular. It was standing on 2 legs, but it appeared to be sort of leaning up against a tree. We locked eyes, and while it was probably only 10 seconds, it felt like hours. It sounds silly, but I felt the thing had a sinister grin on its face. It was extremely intimidating! I know that, had that thing wanted to kill me, it easily could have done that. I could relive this encounter, at my age now, with a shotgun, instead of a BB gun, and I'd still be just as terrified as I was then.
It definitely had a very negative and sinister vibe to it. After locking eyes with the thing, it just bolted off on 2 legs, through some of the swamp, emerged farther down the tree line, and then ran off, into the forest. At first, I thought it might have been one of my older cousins, playing a joke on me since they live nearby. But then I realized, there was no way they could be wearing a suit, be 7 feet tall, and clear the swamp as fast as that thing did.
I wasn't going tell grandma and grandpa I saw a 'werewolf' down by the swamp, They'd never believe me. So, I just kept my mouth shut and tried to carry on with my day there.
Well, later that afternoon, I was talking to my aunt and she brought up the fact that she had heard strange noises the night before. When I asked what they sounded like, she said it was a lot of snarling, and growling, and it kind of sounded like an animal being attacked." BC
*****
