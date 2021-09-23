Sharp-Toothed 'Grinning' Entities Manifesting at Night

An experiencer relates late night encounters with sharp-tooth grinning entities that cause paralysis and trepidation. Are these beings dangerous? What are they?
I recently received the following account:
"I've been reading your blog since 2005. I have been a ufology / paranormal researcher and gnostic since the late 90s. I never thought I would become a victim/witness. I still don’t know why I was visited back in 2012.
It happened late at night when I was just getting in bed. I was not asleep at the time it happened seconds after. I was laying on my side facing the wall when all of a sudden I heard a footstep on my wooden floor. It sounded like when my dogs walked around, with claws on its feet. It must have thought I was sleeping I think because when I turned around to see what the hell was in my room it was visibly upset that I saw it. I was instantly horrified at the sight of this humanoid looking demon/alien with the most evil grin you could imagine. I will never forget its sharp razor teeth they looked like metal. It had a pen or wand type of weapon in one of its hands and its hands had very sharp fingernails. It reminded me of a dinosaur and demon. It had horns on its head but also had insect features to it. It was wearing clothes. A 1-piece turtle neck black uniform with a weird symbol on it.
As I tried to get up and run out of the room I was shocked when I could not move. I was paralyzed. When I screamed/yelled for help, there was absolutely no sound, which made me even more terrified. The next thing I remember was a very bright white light, but then I blacked out. I awoke 15 minutes later, terrified and unable to sleep.
I didn’t sleep at night for a decade after this incident and I'm still unable to sleep at night. I removed a mirror from my room that day because I had a weird feeling it was connected somehow. I have been visited since, but they only visit me when I am sleeping and do not let me recall any memories from them. I am alone and defenseless against them every night. I have a feeling I have been visited since I was a child. They could take me at will and I can go missing at any time. I tried to draw a description of it the day after but had trouble recalling anything other then its grin. Thanks for reading." ZNS
If you wish to comment on this Phantoms & Monsters post, please go to Phantoms & Monsters Post Comments
*****
Please Consider a Donation to 'Phantoms & Monsters'
Your financial support of Phantoms & Monsters and our other pursuits is much appreciated. This all depends on you, the readers and followers.
Please use the PayPal donation buttons on the blog site. You can also go directly to Phantoms & Monsters donation. Thanks again for your loyalty and continued support. Lon