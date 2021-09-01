'Shadow Dog?' Sighting at Chippawa Lake, Ohio

During my recent appearance on 'Spaced Our Radio w/ Dave Scott, I was questioned about 'shadow dogs.' I asked the experiencer to forward the details, which are posted below:
"Hi Lon,
Big fan of your appearances on SOR and your own podcast. I wanted to send you some info on the shadow dog I saw by a lake in Ohio.
Location: At my cousin’s house near Chippawa Lake, Ohio. At the end of the street there was a creek. I was visiting from Southern California.
Time period: After 10PM, Summertime, around 2004 (I was about 13).
Timeline:
1) My cousin’s white dog escaped the house and started running down the lake near the creek.
2) My cousin and I ran chasing it and stopped at the edge of the road. The creek and dog were about 20 yards or less away.
3) As we were calling the dog, a black “shadow dog” ran in between us and my cousin’s dog. The shadow dog was silent as it ran and it blocked our view of my cousin’s white dog as it passed in between.
4) My cousin looked at me and said, “Did you see that?” We both agreed it was an actual physical thing, not just a shadow cast from something moving nearby.
5) We got the dog and ran back to the house.
Shadow dog description: Probably about the size of a German shepherd, but with a more wolf shape head. The blackness of the dog was like the lack of color or a matte black. I didn’t see hair, but I couldn’t see through it.
My cousin’s dog was white, so I think we should have been able to see though the shadow dog if it was just the shadow cast by a car or something. The town was small, so I don’t think there were any cars nearby. My cousin’s dog did not react.
Earlier that day we had gone into an abandoned amusement park nearby with my uncle. My other paranormal experience in my life happened after we went in an abandoned saloon. Wanted to point this out in case it’s a common sign or something.
I have a report of seeing a black figure move silently over gravel in Arizona, would you be interested in that report? Not sure if you just focus on the Great Lakes region.
Thanks again, GM"
*****
