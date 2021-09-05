'Pale Crawler Humanoid' Encountered in Rural Maine Woods

A young Maine resident describes their encounter with a quadruped pale crawler humanoid. The witness as been totally freaked out by their experience.
The following account was recently forwarded to me:
"The crawler humanoids are real! I've been looking for answers for 2 years. What the hell was it that I saw in the woods that frighten me for life? This is not a joke! Did anyone else see this creature? I`m traumatize for life from this thing!
It happen at my parent's house in rural Maine. I need to know what it is! How I saw it and why I`m still scared? Ok, I'm a smoker and at my parent's house you have to smoke outside. That night I could not sleep. It was around 3 AM, so I decided to go out for a smoke. When I got to the porch and turned on the light, I had a weird feeling of being watch. So I looked. I saw 2 big oranges dots. Then, before freaking out, I`m thinking it must be the reflection of the neighbor's light through the trees. Then is moves. It did the peeking move from behind the tree, back and forth 2 times. I freak the hell out when it was starting to look closer at me! I run to the patio door, trying to get the door open. But since it`s an old patio door it doesn't open smoothly. I had to force it.
The 'thins' starts to run up the hill, over the train rail unto the highway, It moved incredibly fast! The path it took is not easy. It had a weird gait. Those orange eyes continued looking at me and seemed to want to get closer to me. When I got into the house I wanted to look from the large window.
I woke up my parents, not knowing what to say to them. My dad laughed at me, saying it`s probably just a moose and didn`t do anything about it. This area is right beside a highway, in an area that only has 4 houses that have big distances between them. I regularly see wolves, moose and all kind of animals at night, so I know what it looks like! When this thing ran it made a weird sound. I don't know how to describe it!
It had long legs and arms, It ran weird on four legs! On the four legs, it still looked like it was more the 6 feet off the ground! It's so tall and fast when it runs. I was so shocked that I wanted to cry, but couldn't. I was traumatize.
This is not a joke! Was it just a deformed creature? An alien? I don`t know. I`ve never been able to sleep properly since that day. It f*cked me up! My mom keeps saying the dog, once in awhile, just barks at night as it watches the woods. I`m not saying it`s still around, but still it freaks me out! I saw what I saw. I wish I never went for a f*cking smoke that night. I have night terrors a lot because of this. I feel like crying. I feel like it took something from me," UN
