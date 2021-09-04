NEW 'Winged Ultraterrestrial' Engagement by Phantoms & Monsters Fortean Research Member!

As many of you may know, the Phantoms & Monsters Fortean Research teams has begun to engage with the ultraterrestrial collective (The Unseen Ones) that is responsible for the winged humanoid sightings throughout Chicago, the Lake Michigan region and, more recently, the O'Hare International Airport.
Last evening, on Friday September 3, 2021, Phantoms & Monsters Fortean Research team member Manuel Navarette had an encounter and engaged with one of these winged humanoid ultraterrestrials. No details of the incident will be released by me. This is a personal decision that needs to be made by Manuel. If he decides to come forward or not, he will receive my full support and confidentiality.
I feel fortunate to have been a part if the experience, even though I was not physically present. It took a great deal of fortitude and trust to engage with this being. I am very proud of Manny and will support him in his decision, no matter what.
We are in the process of instructing other team members, who are so inclined, to engage with these ultraterrestrials on a direct basis.
This upcoming Friday on an extended Arcane Radio (9PM ET) show at the Beyond Explanation YouTube channel, Tobias Wayland & Manual Navarette will be my guests. This is your opportunity to hear how these profound connections and engagements with a non-human collective are initiated. Join us in the chat! You don't want to miss it! Thanks. Lon
