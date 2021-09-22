Louisiana's 'Honey Island Swamp Monster' is REAL!

A teen, along with his father and uncle, are spending time hunting and fishing in the Honey Island Swamp in Louisiana, when they encounter the infamous monster that is said to inhabit the swamp.
I recently came across the following account:
"My uncle Bobby spent all his time in the Honey Island Swamp, as so my father, fishing, hunting, and camping. My father and uncle loved to play jokes with me. One morning we went to bait traps and go check lines, and off on one of the banks was a timber wolf. My uncle said that he never saw one in the swamp before, only in the timber areas of it. Very odd. So we went on fishing.
Later that night, at the camp just from returning from fishing, I was in the front of the boat. As soon as we docked, I jumped out not even looking, and my father and uncle always made me wrap the rope around my hand in case of alligator attack (or something they would never say). My uncle threw the boat in reverse and I went in the water. My father grabbed my arm and yanked me back into the boat. My uncle started shooting. I thought it was an alligator fixing to get me. Come to find out the timber wolf followed us all the way back to the camp and when I got out of the boat he was going to jump / pounce me. My uncle killed it, 4 feet from where I was standing. A timber wolf is very big and aggressive. It took 5 - .44 magnum shots to killed it. I was 14 years old at the time.
4 years later we were getting ready to run lines. My father and I got to the swamp really late. The road was muddy and, even with lights on high beams and fog light on, it was dark. The Honey Island Swamp is a very scary and dark place at night. You can not see 10 feet in front with a truck light on and my uncle was already there field dressing about 15 catfish and a logger head turtle. Once we got there, my uncle called my father over to him. When I started to walk over, my father told me to get the gear and food out of the truck. My uncle was basically raised in the swamp, and knew everything about it...smells, water changes, everything. If something was wrong, he would know,
My uncle and father was outside fixing to start drinking. They kept looking around as if something was wrong. I asked but they ignored me and told me to stop talking. i was there also, trying to decide on drinking my uncle's homemade whiskey. Right when I was going to drink some, there was a loud, crashing sound. There was running and thumping on a tree in the woods. My father and uncle reached inside and grabbed the biggest guns they could find and gave me a .45 to shoot. They told me that if I see anything move, to shoot and don't stop until I run out. My uncle had a .44 mag and an AR15. My father had a 10 gauge shotgun and a .50 caliber pistol.
My father and uncle turned on the lights all around could the camp. It seemed like we could see something moving right outside of the lights where the dark started with amber colored eyes. It looked like something crouched down and when it stood up. and it was freaking big! The smell would gag you, very horrible smell, like rotten eggs and sewer. They shot a couple of rounds in the direction of the sound. There was a loud high pitched scream that would make the hair all over your body stand on end and cold chills run all over your body. It was not human. I will be honest, after I heard that, I pissed myself. I had never heard that before.
They stayed up all night long talking about the thing. The next morning they searched the area and found huge limb that had broke off10 feet up in the tree. There was a thin blood trail that went deep into the wooded areas where my uncle said that it is not safe to go. That scared me and to this day. I will never step foot in the Honey Island Swamp again.. On my uncle's death bed, I asked him about it and he told me to ask my father. I did. My father was diagnosed with leukemia in 2007 and died after 3 months. Prior to his death, he told me a story about a Honey Island Swamp monster, that was big and hairy like a Bigfoot. It had reddish hair, short on body but somewhat long on the head and neck area. But, when he smells blood and rotting organs (fish and turtle guts) it will come up to the area and try to scare you off, or possibly attack. It could rip the throat out of a wild swamp boar with one slash of the arm.
My father asked me to promise him that I'd never to go in there ever again. That is one promise that I will keep till I die." M
If you wish to comment on this Phantoms & Monsters post, please go to Phantoms & Monsters Post Comments
*****
Please Consider a Donation to 'Phantoms & Monsters'
Your financial support of Phantoms & Monsters and our other pursuits is much appreciated. This all depends on you, the readers and followers.
Please use the PayPal donation buttons on the blog site. You can also go directly to Phantoms & Monsters donation. Thanks again for your loyalty and continued support. Lon
**********
Taunia Derenberger graduated Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor’s degree in Business with a concentration in marketing and public relations.
She was born on March 22, 1963 in Parkersburg, West Virginia, and is a mother of five. Her father, Woodrow W. Derenberger, worked for Union Carbide before becoming an appliance salesman and world-renowned UFO contactee.
In 'Beyond Lanulos,' Taunia continues the story begun by her father 50 years ago, when he famously encountered the spaceman, Indrid Cold, on Interstate 77 outside of Mineral Wells, West Virginia.
Monsters That Didn’t Surface Until a Few Years Ago
Phantoms & Monsters Fortean Research Website
Follow the Phantoms & Monsters Archives on Flipboard
Follow the Phantoms & Monsters Archive on Mix
On this day, November 27, 2014, in accord with 15 U.S. Code Chapter 107 - Protection of Intellectual Property Rights, I declare that my rights are attached to all personal data, voice recordings, photos, art, text, titles, etc. published or reproduced at any media source. For commercial and/or recreational use of the foregoing my written consent is required at all times. By this release, I tell all unauthorized person and/or parties that it is strictly forbidden to disclose, copy, distribute, broadcast, or to take any other action against me on the basis of its contents. The actions mentioned above apply equally to employees, students, agents and/or other staff under the direction of the offending parties. The contents of my profile include private information. The violation of my privacy is punished by the law (UCC 1 1-308 - 308 1 -103 and the Rome Statute)
Disclaimer:
The publication of any and all content e.g., articles, reports, editorials, commentary, opinions, as well as graphics and or images on this web-site does not constitute sanction or acquiescence of said content unless specified; it is solely for informational purposes.
Fair Use Notice:
This site may contain copyrighted material the use of which may not be specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democratic, scientific, social justice, and religious issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes.
You understand that all Content posted on, transmitted through, or linked from the Phantoms and Monsters Site, are the sole responsibility of the person from whom such Content originated. You are responsible for all Content that you post, email or otherwise make available via the Phantoms and Monsters Site. Phantoms and Monsters does not control, and is not responsible for Content made available through the Phantoms and Monsters Site. By using the Phantoms and Monsters Site, you acknowledge that you may be exposed to Content from other users that is offensive, indecent, inaccurate, misleading, or otherwise objectionable.
© 2005-2021 Phantoms & Monsters - All Rights Reserved