Large Gray Winged Humanoid Observed Above Bonfire in Lake Park, Wisconsin

A Racine, Wisconsin resident recalls observing a large gray winged humanoid hovering above a bonfire in Lake Park in August 2008. Was this the Chicago Mothman?
I recently received the following account:
"I'm 29 years old and have lived in Racine, Wisconsin pretty much my whole life. I work 3rd shift and get pretty bored, so tonight I decided to Google 'monster legends and sightings in Wisconsin.' One of the links was to a Phantoms & Monsters article about a Gargoyle sighting in 2019. And then other sightings in the Chicago O'Hare and surrounding areas and a more recent one in August of this year. I was so happy and excited to see these reports.
One night, back in August of 2008 while I was living in Lake Park, Wisconsin with my Mom, my cousin and I were having a bonfire. As we were talking I just happened to lean back in my chair and look up at the smoke going into the sky and as soon as I did I saw a big, gray humanoid creature with big wings fly through the smoke and off into the darkness. I had my eyes fixed on it for a good 7-10 seconds and saw two legs and arms but was unable to get a good look at it's head or face. I didn't know what it was that I saw but I knew for certain it wasn't a bird or an owl or anything natural I had ever seen before.
I kept it to myself for fear of being ridiculed or people thinking I was crazy and I was so happy to see these articles and reports from people out here in my area seeing potentially the same thing. Hopefully more people who have had similar experiences will see your articles and come forward to share and maybe one day someone will actually capture this thing on camera." NM
NOTE: I later found out from the witness that the sighting was near the area of Bryn Mawr Ave. and Sheridan Rd. in Lake Park, Wisconsin (Mt. Pleasant) approximately 150-200 feet from the Lake Michigan shore. Lon
Have you had a sighting of a winged humanoid or huge bat-like creature in the Chicago, Illinois metro area / Lake Michigan region? The entity has also been referred to as the 'Chicago Mothman', 'Chicago Owlman' & 'O'Hare Mothman.'
