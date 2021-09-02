Two young friends encounter, what they believe, is a group of 'little people' in a nearby woods. Was it real, or simply a thoughtform manifestation? Interesting account nonetheless.
I recently came across the following account:
"In 1999, I was 7 years old, playing in the woods with my friend Charlotte. We were standing at each end of a big log in the woods, when I noticed movement in my peripherals. I tried focusing my periphery to catch a detailed look (I see similar movement often when we’re in the woods, and always disappears {more like scatters} before I turn to look). My heart skipped a beat when I could make out a group of little people, looking up at me as well. I was frozen in the pose I was playing in, after a few seconds I realized Charlotte had stopped narrating out play, and was frozen in place as well, staring at me but focusing on them.
I'm pretty sure they were dressed because it didn't look like they were all naked. I could tell they knew we were aware of them, and they dispersed as Charlotte moved her eyes.
We didn’t talk about it until we were in her house, we weren’t afraid, just confused on our walk home. We wrote out what we saw before talking about it, to see if we saw the same thing. Unfortunately both our descriptions were so vague, but clothed, less than a foot for sure.
One thing we were positive of was to mind our business and to not go searching, which is what our instinct would’ve usually been....duh! We thought we found a colony of little people in the woods! But the fact that our reaction was to quietly leave and not even talk about it until behind closed doors, and still not even talk out loud but write it. I don’t remember being too frightened, in fact we kind of just accepted it and moved on with a new taste of what this world/universe is capable of.
I watched 'the Indian in the Cupboard' later in life which reminded me of these little people, but I no longer saw them by then. Charlotte and I would talk about seeing things out of the corner of our eyes but could never figure out what it was. Although, Charlotte was different, her and her dad were huge hippies (tire swing in the kitchen, no tv), and her imagination was so wildly magnificent that it made my mind radiate. I always thought that maybe her narration of our play was so powerful and energetic, that we could manifest and see the same thing. Little people were never playing any parts in either of our imaginations. In fact, when we both confirmed what each other saw, we were kind of in awe that we've never even dreamt of tiny people on this universe." NN
NOTE: Could this be a case of thoughtform manifestation by multiple individuals? Your thoughts. Lon
