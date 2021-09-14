God’s Celestial Ambassador: The Life and Times of Dr. Frank E. Stranges - Part VII
By Raymond A. Keller, PhD, a.k.a. “Cosmic Ray,” the author of the international awards-winning Venus Rising Series, published by Headline Books and available on Amazon.com, while supplies last.
Venus Rising: A Concise History of the Second Planet
Final Countdown: Rockets to Venus
Cosmic Ray's Excellent Venus Adventure
Lady Columba Venus Revelations
From Keller Venus Files: Cover of International Evangelism Crusade, Inc., Cold War-era, anti-communist pamphlet composed by Dr. Frank E. Stranges in 1959.
Other Concerns of Dr. Frank E. Stranges
With the establishment of the International Evangelism Crusade, Inc., headquarters at 3181 Mackall Way, Palo Alto, California, in 1959, it became clear that Dr. Frank E. Stranges’ interests were not limited to religion and ufology. He was also an ardent patriot in the struggle against communist infiltration in American society as well as curbing the rising tide of juvenile delinquency throughout the United States. In the fight against communism, Dr. Frank was able to enlist the aid of such prestigious individuals as J. Edgar Hoover, the Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI); Congressman Francis Eugene Walter (Democrat, Pennsylvania), Chairman of the House Committee on Un-American Activities during the period of 1955-1963; and Richard Arens, the Permanent Secretary and Staff Representative of the aforementioned committee during the period 1957-1960. Dr. Frank’s concern over wayward youth, however, and his suggested remedial actions, were promulgated mostly on his own initiative as an exponent of the gospel of the Lord Jesus Christ and God’s words of wisdom related to this matter as revealed in the pages of the Holy Bible.
Death by Strangulation: Dr. Frank E. Stranges Rebukes Communism
Dr. Frank E. Stranges firmly believed that America must take a firm and united stand against the forces that are out to destroy our system of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. In a pamphlet distributed at some of the meetings of the International Evangelism Crusades, Inc., in 1959, titled by Death by Strangulation: A Report on Communism, Dr. Frank noted that, “We, as Christians, cannot leave it entirely up to the FBI, the Un-American Activities Committee in Washington, D.C., or any other agency that is pledged to defend the security of America.
“If we love America, let us stand united against those who have struck against Christians and Jews across the world. Let us pray that God will lead and guide us all into His paths, because God’s ways are higher than ours.
“Even though many have sold themselves down the Communist drain, and their hearts betrayed America, let us hold on to the truth of God.”
The pamphlet then goes on to explain the structure, objectives and leadership of the Southern California District of the Communist Party, that his congregation might become more aware of the patterns of deception promulgated by that nefarious group. Ever alert to his surroundings, since his arrival in the Greater Los Angeles area, Dr. Frank believed that the Communist Party of the United States had been marshalling its forces in California for a new offensive in the Golden State. According to the evangelist, “By authorization from the Communist Party’s national headquarters, located in New York, California’s Communists since the Spring of 1957 have been implementing a major change in their organizational structure, as well as certain changes in strategy.” In the late 1950s, California was clearly the state with the most potential for economic growth, a magnet for migration. “Obviously,” mused Dr. Frank, “the Communist Party is alert to the potentials of the booming state. California’s constantly increasing population, its burgeoning industries ranging from strategic aircraft and missile production to the building trades, its unique multi-million-dollar entertainment center and its mounting influence in the national political scene, unfortunately have not only attracted the average loyal American but also the nation’s predatory Communist minority.”
From FBI Director J. Edgar Hoover, Dr. Frank learned that this Communist minority habitually forces its efforts on key areas where the successful infiltration of Communists would yield a maximum return in terms of influence and power. The Communist Party had at its command in California the second largest component of its membership. In 1959, only New York outranked California in Communist Party strength, as well as in total population. Apparently, the West Coast Communist conspiracy was noted for its extreme vitality, which went on largely unquenched even during the so-called “witch hunts” conducted by the Republican Senator Joseph McCarthy of Wisconsin, whose term ran from 1947 until his death in 1957.
Political cartoonist Art Young of the socialist magazine, The Masses (New York City, New York) created this wanted poster for the August 1921 edition of Good Morning magazine, Vol. 3, No. 10, New York City, New York.
Celestial Utopianism vs. Communism
As the emerging extraterrestrial contactee movement, largely centered in Southern California, signaled an impelling desire by many to understand the utopian societies that allegedly exist on other planets, the FBI and other intelligence agencies in the United States were taking a more than casual interest in infiltrating flying saucer clubs and UFO groups to keep this influence in check, or perhaps even root it out totally. These efforts are extensively documented in my second book in the Venus Rising series, The Final Countdown: Rockets to Venus (Terra Alta, West Virginia: Headline Books, 2017), available on amazon.com, while supplies last.
Dr. Frank wanted his congregation, and the public at large, to recognize that although there were some similarities in the type of communalism initiated by the Apostles and practiced by the early Christian church with the tenets of communism, at least as described by Karl Marx in his famous Communist Manifesto (1848), there was a significant difference in the motivational factor behind its implementation. Unlike the type of communism imposed by a totalitarian regime, such as that found in Russia during the peak of the Cold War, the Apostles urged the members of the primitive Christian church to initiate a program of sharing one with another in communities formed by “voluntary association.” In Acts 2:44-45 (KJV), the physician and gospel writer Luke described this process as follows:
Acts 2
44 And all that believed were together, and had all things common;
45 And sold their possessions and goods, and parted them to all [men], as every man had need.
According to Dr. Frank, the Christians from many lands throughout the Middle East and the Mediterranean were coming together in Jerusalem to celebrate the first Pentecost. In preparation for this great event, where the church would be established by the power of the Holy Ghost as exercised by the Apostolic Council there in Jerusalem, the local believers were asked to open up their homes for the pilgrim seekers of truth, sharing of all that they had with those in need of assistance. “Those advanced beings of other worlds,” noted the Southern California evangelist, “long ago, and of their own free will, established just such a caring and sharing economic system among themselves.” He added that, “We have much to learn from these exalted, angelic beings, who countless millennia ago passed through the trials and tribulations now facing humankind.”
If you wish to comment on this Phantoms & Monsters post, please go to Phantoms & Monsters Post Comments
*****
Please Consider a Donation to 'Phantoms & Monsters'
Your financial support of Phantoms & Monsters and our other pursuits is much appreciated. This all depends on you, the readers and followers.
Please use the PayPal donation buttons on the blog site. You can also go directly to Phantoms & Monsters donation. Thanks again for your loyalty and continued support. Lon