'Glimmer Man' Entity Appeared Before Two Idaho Hunters

A Idaho resident encounters a 'Glimmer Man' while hunting. His buddy also observed the same unknown entity. Is this a 'cloaked' cryptid, or something directly out of the alien 'Predator' movie series?
The following account was forwarded to me by friends Cam & Kyle at Expanded Perspectives:
"Several years ago, I moved to northern Idaho. I was always a hunter growing up and was excited to live somewhere with a more dense forest and more game to hunt. Since I was new to the area, I went out with my coworker for my first few trips. We became good friends and became good hunting buddies.
About 2 years ago, we went out for elk about an hour south of the Canadian border. We went out and were scouting the area before we actually went on the hunt. We had been hiking for a few hours through fairly dense woods when we came up on a small clearing. It was about 20 yards by 50 yards. Before we entered it, I told my friend to stop. Something about the clearing didn't feel right. He said, "You have a weird feeling too?" I said "Yeah, almost like it's a trap." We agreed to go around the clearing and continued on with trying to find a spot. We ended up finding spots and marking them with our GPS.
The next weekend we came back to hunt. We got there about 2 or 3 hours before sunrise and started hiking in. We split to go to our spots and after about 30 minutes of walking I found myself in that same clearing. I no longer had the weird feeling, but knew I didn't want to be there. I ducked back into the woods and continued on to my spot.
After about an hour of sitting there I heard something moving. I could not see it, but heard leaves moving. Then it got quiet, real quiet. No birds, no bugs nothing. That's when I saw it... about 30 yards east of me. Something was in the tree. I looked at it, but couldn't tell what it was. I raised my rifle and looked at it through my scope. My heart sank and a cold chill ran down my back. My first thought was that's the 'Predator' or something from the abyss. It had a human shape, but looked like it was made of water. I could see through it, but it was distorted. It was crouched down on the branch like it was looking for something.
I texted my buddy and said 'GET OVER HERE NOW! STAY QUIET AND OUT OF SIGHT!' Our spots were about 30 minutes apart and after about 45 minutes he showed up. By this time the thing had left, but later came back a couple times and now was in a tree about 50 yards away. I said, "What the F*CK is that?!" At first he didn't see it, but then he froze and his jaw dropped. We both sat there paralyzed with fear.
After about 10 minutes, whatever it was left back into the woods. We hauled ass out of there like we were being chased by a lion. Never looked back and just kept running. We got back to the truck and sat there for a few minutes quietly staring into the woods. Not looking for anything, just looking into the distance each trying to understand what we saw. I started the truck and we did a quiet 2-hour drive home. No radio, no talking just quiet.
He and I still have not been back to the area and don't want to. We never felt in danger from it, but also we don't think it saw us. I don't know if it was looking for us or something else, but I don't care to find out either. He has since moved to Wyoming and I now hunt to the south. I had no idea what I saw until recently I heard one of you talking about it. I dropped my coffee and spilt it all over my truck. I saw exactly what you were talking about. I sent a link to the episode to my friend, but he never responded. I had no idea others had seen what we saw, but knowing we didn't imagine it makes me feel better, but also more scared that it was real." JP
