Dover Demon-Like Entity Encountered Near Tampa, Florida

Two brothers near Tampa, Florida encounter, at different times, a pale humanoid that they say was similar in appearance to the infamous 'Dover Demon.' What do you think?
The following account was recently forwarded to me:
“We have seen something like the Dover Demon down in Florida. On the west coast in Tampa Bay. Totally different climate, you know, but back then we saw it and now we live far away. But my brother saw one and I saw one too, but they weren't the same. But they were near my house there and I think they lived in the sewers.
I came home in my car and the way the road was I caught it also in the headlights. It was under the window of the room I was staying in at the time. My headlights hit it and it looked like a little kind of baby - like pink white skin and its arms were up like a little T-Rex, like pulled in, and it was looking away from the headlights. I had to kind of drive up and around, and the way my driveway went, I had to like drive around and up closer to get to the room. It was under the window! Just like all crouched down and kind of white pink colored.
My first reaction was fear. It scared me. I was scared by it. It never hurt me but I think I caught it off guard because the way it was crouched. It was guarded with its arms up. (Just a note: to this day I know what it looked like. It didn’t have small arms but its arms were just pulled in).
About 2 years later, my little brother, who lived there at this same place, walked out to smoke a cigarette. He said that this little thing that was all hairless and bald was eating the cat food they put out for the cat under the tree and it looked right at him and had these eyes, he said that were just all yellow. And he also said it ran right up a tree, all weird like, and he said he turned around and went right back inside and he said it scared him too. Well, I think the Dover Demon like-thing is real and they have different types, I think and it may be harmless and they do scare people because the way they look.
The one I saw under the window was like a baby kind of but not. It just looked that way, small and little and off white. It had kind of fat legs and it was semi-seated and its arms were pulled up and its head was turned away. It was so weird. I got into that house very quickly that night. I do remember I hung up darker curtains that I pulled out of my closet. I was so wigged out.
My little brother said the one he saw was more slender, just like the Dover Demon one, and it was weird, he said, and quick and it definitely was eating cat food from a paper plate. He said it was a foot tall and hairless and had yellow eyes and it was way fast. And it went right up the tree. He told me he got freaked and went back in. He said he came out to smoke and he got within ten feet of this thing before he saw it and it saw him and it was bipedal, two legs two arms and he said it ran on two legs.” PR
If you wish to comment on this Phantoms & Monsters post, please go to Phantoms & Monsters Post Comments
*****
Please Consider a Donation to 'Phantoms & Monsters'
Your financial support of Phantoms & Monsters and our other pursuits is much appreciated. This all depends on you, the readers and followers.
Please use the PayPal donation buttons on the blog site. You can also go directly to Phantoms & Monsters donation. Thanks again for your loyalty and continued support. Lon
'Loch Ness Monster' captured on drone footage
Phantoms & Monsters Fortean Research Website
Follow the Phantoms & Monsters Archives on Flipboard
Follow the Phantoms & Monsters Archive on Mix
On this day, November 27, 2014, in accord with 15 U.S. Code Chapter 107 - Protection of Intellectual Property Rights, I declare that my rights are attached to all personal data, voice recordings, photos, art, text, titles, etc. published or reproduced at any media source. For commercial and/or recreational use of the foregoing my written consent is required at all times. By this release, I tell all unauthorized person and/or parties that it is strictly forbidden to disclose, copy, distribute, broadcast, or to take any other action against me on the basis of its contents. The actions mentioned above apply equally to employees, students, agents and/or other staff under the direction of the offending parties. The contents of my profile include private information. The violation of my privacy is punished by the law (UCC 1 1-308 - 308 1 -103 and the Rome Statute)
Disclaimer:
The publication of any and all content e.g., articles, reports, editorials, commentary, opinions, as well as graphics and or images on this web-site does not constitute sanction or acquiescence of said content unless specified; it is solely for informational purposes.
Fair Use Notice:
This site may contain copyrighted material the use of which may not be specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democratic, scientific, social justice, and religious issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes.
You understand that all Content posted on, transmitted through, or linked from the Phantoms and Monsters Site, are the sole responsibility of the person from whom such Content originated. You are responsible for all Content that you post, email or otherwise make available via the Phantoms and Monsters Site. Phantoms and Monsters does not control, and is not responsible for Content made available through the Phantoms and Monsters Site. By using the Phantoms and Monsters Site, you acknowledge that you may be exposed to Content from other users that is offensive, indecent, inaccurate, misleading, or otherwise objectionable.
© 2005-2021 Phantoms & Monsters - All Rights Reserved