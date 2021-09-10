Deer & Tall Humanoid in Black Approached by Bucks County, PA Driver

A man in Riegelsville, Pennsylvania was driving very early in the morning when he approached a deer that suddenly stopped in front of him. Then a tall humanoid in black appeared.
The following account was recently forwarded to me:
June 2012
Riegelsville, Pennsylvania - Bucks County
Time: 1:00 AM
The witness was driving home alone and was enjoying an exciting drive on empty roads. As he was coming up to a curve, he noticed what he thought to be a deer moving through the brush to his right about to cross the road in front of the car. He braked hard to avoid a collision. As the ‘deer’ crossed the road in front of the car, he was just clearing the bend and could see that road ahead. He immediately saw the glowing Kashmir blue light emanating from the “mask/helmet/face” of a tall “man” standing on the left side of the road. The man must have stood seven feet tall or more. The ‘deer’ ran up to the ‘man’ and stopped directly in front of him. In the next second his headlights fell directly on the pair.
He had slowed down to a speed of about 15-20 mph to avoid the collision and had a clear direct view. The next second lasted an hour in his mind. The ‘man’ was tall, with a human build. He was wearing a black suit that had several “tools” and pockets. Similar to something a Navy Seal would wear during nighttime ops. He was covered from head to toe. The man wore gloves, boots and a mask that appeared to be all connected. There was no flesh exposed, like an astronaut’s suit. He had a visor over his eyes that glowed a soft velvety blue light. The visor was rectangular with rounded edges and was positioned to be consistent with human anatomy. The light obscured the shape of the head somewhat, but again, it seemed to have a head consistent with human anatomy from a straightforward perspective.
The tall man was watching the witness as closely as he was watching him, as he passed slowly only about seven feet away. They made ‘eye’ contact and the blue glow followed him in his rearview mirror until he made the next bend and the man was out of sight. At this point a very unsettling thing occurred. The witness “felt” the man call to him. It was more like a feeling more than words. It wanted him to come back. It was a strong ‘urge’ to turn around mixed with feelings of peace and tranquility. Suddenly he realized that he had unconsciously brought his car to a stop. This frightened the witness to the core. He immediately floored the car and blew the stop sign at the end of the road as he raced to his home and safety.
NOTE: According to Albert S. Rosales, the witness and his girlfriend would experience additional encounters later, including the sighting of a huge black triangular-shaped craft going overhead. Also, for several nights a week he would suddenly wake up at precisely 3:33 a.m. for no apparent reason. Lon
*****
