Thursday, September 16, 2021

Dark 7-Foot 'Owlman' Encountered Near Central Florida Conservation Area

A central Florida woman recently encounters a dark 7-fool tall 'Owlman' while walking her property near a conservation area. Since then, she has been vigilantly watching out for a subsequent appearance.

I recently received the following account:

"One of the accounts that I recently heard, while listening to YouTube, nearly caused me to crash my car. It was a story about the sighting of a large humanoid creature, wearing what appeared to be a black cloak, with an owl's face, in the central Florida area. Talk about a heart-stopping moment.

Here is my encounter with a similar entity:

It was an afternoon in late May this year (2021). I remember it was later in the afternoon, early evening, but it was a slightly overcast and gray day, so I cant tell you from memory if it was dusk or earlier. I live near a nature conservation area in the central Florida area. My husband and I were very fortunate to find our property - ample acreage, heavily wooded to the point where we cannot see our neighbors, or any lights from their homes. We lovingly call our home "The Swamp."

I was outside in our driveway, which is the only cleared space on our land, save for a natural circular clearing in our woods. I was walking back to our porch when for some reason, I was compelled to turn and look back to the tree line (around 80 - 100 feet away from the house).

I do want to note that there was not a single ounce of fear in me, in fact I was quite calm when I made eye contact with it. At first, I didn't register what I was looking at. I knew it was an owl, which for my woods is not an uncommon sighting. But then it kind of shifted and I saw more of it. It was not "just" an owl - It was the head of an owl on what I can only describe as the shoulders of a human, and it looked like it was wearing a dark cloak, either made of dark foliage or feathers. It was tall, and from the trees around it, I guessed around 7 foot or so. It just looked at me, and I looked at it.

I looked around and blinked - sincerely thinking it was a trick of the lighting, or my mind creating a "thing" where there was nothing, but no, when I looked back it was still there, calm and unmoving.

I was still unafraid (which is not normal for me as I can freak myself out easily). For some reason, I felt another urge, this time to nod. I nodded towards it, like I was showing my acknowledgement of it, it felt natural and right to do so, then turned and went inside my home. I did not go back outside that day, but the next morning I went back outside and stood in the same place on my porch to look at what it "may have been" and there was nothing I could even remotely try to place as "it". The space where it stood was between two trees at the opening to the forest line leading back to the small clearing, there were no low hanging branches, no large leaves, no anything that I could "trick" myself into believing that was what I had actually seen.

I have not seen it since then.

I did some mild searching on the internet, but found nothing even remotely close to it so I just let it go. Until today, when I heard that story about an hour ago now. Does anyone know what this might be? Has anyone else in the Central FL area (or anywhere) seen anything like this?" ML

The witness later added:

"There have been a couple times when on my car there have been remnants of I would describe as "guts" when I've been parked under a tree instead of the carport. I've always chalked it up to a large bird (hawk or owl) which is still the most probable - still gives me the shivers." ML

NOTE: I have contacted the witness in the hope of gathering more information. I suspect that this encounter occurred in the Green Swamp preserve area in Polk County. There have been unexplained winged humanoid accounts in the region previously, namely gargoyle-like flying beings. The natural owl species known to inhabit the area are not conducive to the description in the account, the largest being a Great Horned Owl. If there is any additional information, I'll post an update. Lon

If you wish to comment on this Phantoms & Monsters post, please go to Phantoms & Monsters Post Comments

*****

Please Consider a Donation to 'Phantoms & Monsters'

Your financial support of Phantoms & Monsters and our other pursuits is much appreciated. This all depends on you, the readers and followers.

Please use the PayPal donation buttons on the blog site. You can also go directly to Phantoms & Monsters donation. Thanks again for your loyalty and continued support. Lon

**********

ARCANE RADIO | Butch Witkowski - Pennsylvania DOGMAN & UPRIGHT CANINE Cryptid Update

Join your host, LON STRICKLER as he welcomes longtime friend & colleague, Phantoms & Monsters Fortean Research investigator BUTCH WITKOWSKI to the show. Together they will recount and recap some of the latest sighting, encounters, and reports of PENNSYLVANIA DOGMAN & UPRIGHT CANINES - detailing some of their latest investigations, and try to answer your questions in our LIVE SUPERCHAT! Butch is also the director of the UFO Research Center of Pennsylvania. You won't want to miss it!

Join us this Friday, September 17th at 9PM ET / 6PM PT -  Watch LIVE w/ chat on the Beyond Explanation YouTube channel or at Beyond Explanation on Facebook

Listen to our podcasts at the 'Beyond Explanation' YouTube channel

**********

PURCHASE NOW

PURCHASE NOW!

PURCHASE NOW!

**********

TODAY'S TOP LINKS

UFO Disclosure: Why Hasn’t it Happened? Is Something, or Someone, Preventing It?

Baltimore County Woman Is Brought Back To Life After A Medical Miracle

Gray wolf may be relisted as endangered after Trump removed protections

The Water Monsters of Ireland: Nessie’s Cousins?

Archaeologists are Digging at Roanoke to Finally Solve America’s Oldest Unsolved Mystery

Lon Strickler's ARCANE RADIO | Astounding Chicago & O'Hare MOTHMAN Revelations! - Tobias Wayland & Manuel Navarette

WILD BUE YONDER | Chris Spencer & Rebekah Slick - Washington State Bigfoot researchers, naturalists

PARANORMAL PLANET | UFO Disclosure and Alien/Extraterrestrial News and Updates

FROM BEHIND TALL TREES | Cryptopunkologist KENNEY W. IRISH, Author, New York Bigfoot Society


Click for ARCANE RADIO Podcasts

David Eckhart's Photographs of the Aliens and Entities Emanating In His Home | BXP

David Eckhart Explains an Alien Entities Encounter in Frame by Frame Video | BXP

David Eckhart's Encounter Alien Portal Sound Recording; Alarming, strange and frightening! | BXP

Chicago / Lake Michigan Winged Humanoid / Flying Entity Sightings & Encounters

UPDATED: Chicago / Lake Michigan Winged Humanoid Regional Interactive Map

Phantoms & Monsters Fortean Research Website


Donate to 'Phantoms & Monsters' at PayPal

Claudia Granger's EarthStarTalk on YouTube - Psychic, Medium & Soul Empath - Reincarnation / Synergetic Therapist & Reiki Master

The Kevin Moore Show on YouTube - Kevin covers mainstream and alternative subjects from a spiritual perspective

'Beyond Explanation' is a collection of first-person encounters, directly from the pages of Phantoms & Monsters. We also offer high quality LIVE VIDEO BROADCASTS & RECORDINGS. Please SUBSCRIBE and recommend to your friends and enthusiasts. Your support will help Phantoms & Monsters and Arcane Radio to continue providing you up-to-date cryptid/paranormal reports and information. Keep up-to-date on new shows and features at Beyond Explanation Community

The Facebook page can be found at Beyond Explanation on Facebook - Thanks for your help. I hope you enjoy! Your comments are welcomed. Lon


Join Research of Anomalous Phenomena on Reddit

Follow Cryptid Encounters & Sightings on Feedly

Follow the Phantoms & Monsters Archives on Flipboard

Follow the Phantoms & Monsters Archive on Mix



CLICK FOR PODCASTS









----------

This blog and newsletter are licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Noncommercial-No Derivative Works 3.0 United States License.

Please Note:

On this day, November 27, 2014, in accord with 15 U.S. Code Chapter 107 - Protection of Intellectual Property Rights, I declare that my rights are attached to all personal data, voice recordings, photos, art, text, titles, etc. published or reproduced at any media source. For commercial and/or recreational use of the foregoing my written consent is required at all times. By this release, I tell all unauthorized person and/or parties that it is strictly forbidden to disclose, copy, distribute, broadcast, or to take any other action against me on the basis of its contents. The actions mentioned above apply equally to employees, students, agents and/or other staff under the direction of the offending parties. The contents of my profile include private information. The violation of my privacy is punished by the law (UCC 1 1-308 - 308 1 -103 and the Rome Statute)

Any use of witness information, which includes any attempt to contact a witness or persons involved in an event, is strictly prohibited without the written consent of Phantoms & Monsters / Phantoms & Monsters Fortean Research.

Any use of our private intellectual research & investigation property on YouTube or other streaming services will result in an infringement complaint. This action could lead to a possible takedown and strike to your account.

Disclaimer:

The publication of any and all content e.g., articles, reports, editorials, commentary, opinions, as well as graphics and or images on this web-site does not constitute sanction or acquiescence of said content unless specified; it is solely for informational purposes.

Fair Use Notice:

This site may contain copyrighted material the use of which may not be specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democratic, scientific, social justice, and religious issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes.

You understand that all Content posted on, transmitted through, or linked from the Phantoms and Monsters Site, are the sole responsibility of the person from whom such Content originated. You are responsible for all Content that you post, email or otherwise make available via the Phantoms and Monsters Site. Phantoms and Monsters does not control, and is not responsible for Content made available through the Phantoms and Monsters Site. By using the Phantoms and Monsters Site, you acknowledge that you may be exposed to Content from other users that is offensive, indecent, inaccurate, misleading, or otherwise objectionable.

© 2005-2021 Phantoms & Monsters - All Rights Reserved






Posted by at
Labels: ,