Bizarre 'Not Deer' Knocking & Standing at the Door!

A Oklahoma City couple are in their apartment when there are loud thuds at door. When the door is opened, they witness a hellish blue-eyed bipedal 'Not Deer' staring back at them!
The following account was recently forwarded to me:
"So this is a very strange occurrence from what I was told, since I hear that most "Not Deer" are found in the Northern states near The Great Lakes. Furthermore, this happened mid-day which is very rare. Let me tell you the story.
At the time, I lived close to a park by the name of "Bluff Creek" right beside Hefner Lake in northern Oklahoma City. It was a small apartment complex located in a nook of woodland areas, hiking trails, and large grassland pastures. The place had a sanctioned, roped-off area as a deer reservation, where the herds would breed and it was a place where the deer could live freely without being hunted. This was such a lovely place to explore in! Well, until this occurrence.
It was late in the afternoon / early evening around 6PM when I was eating a bag of Doritos and cuddling with my boyfriend. He was playing Red Dead Redemption on the Xbox. Suddenly, I hear 3 knocks on our door. We weren't expecting any delivered food or guests? We lived on the second floor. Just for context, our stairs were placed on the inside of our apartment, so the front door was ground level. My boyfriend, preoccupied with his game, payed no attention to the noise coming from the door, So I went down to go and see who was there. Probably just someone offering an extended vehicle warranty or something stupid like that. I hopped down the creaky stairs, and felt a presence.
Lo and behold, through the peep-hole, I witnessed a deer. Not just any deer either. It was standing on its hind legs, staring at me, dead-on, with very peculiar, blue eyes. Eyes that looked similar to human eyes, not animal. "What in the world?!" Just then I caught a whiff of rotten flesh. I turned around and shouted, "Babe! What the f*ck?!" Ugh! Laughing nervously, I was certain he didn't hear me so I yelled again "Baby, you need to come and see this sh*t!" He hurried downstairs and looked through the peephole. He swiftly turned to me and replied with "What? I don't f*ckin see anything?" "Ugh, what the hell is that smell?" He said. "What? I swear I'm not crazy!" and I opened the door.
There it was. With its back turned to both of us, a weirdly misshapen deer with legs that were not bent correctly at all. We had plenty of experience seeing deer. This was not a regular deer by any means. It looked hellish. Its neck was a shorter, bony, skeletal like neck. It slowly snarled its lips and peered back over its shoulder at us while a swarm of flies surrounded its body. I noticed that its hind hooves were loose, and so were some of its teeth (hanging out of socket) while it reached to lick the sides of its mouth with a drooling tongue... deer don't have sharp teeth? "Babe, get in, and shut the door." My boyfriend uttered. Me, being the idiot and not noticing said, "It's a deer? It looks sick? Should we try and help it an-....?" My boyfriend grabbed me by the back of my top and pulled me inside so fast as we shut the door tightly. I was surprised that he didn't rip the spaghetti straps right off of my body. I'm glad he didn't waste any time to do so. What happens next I can't explain.
"BOOM!" A huge force slammed against the entire side of our apartment building. It sounded like a truck ran into the side of our building, because the noise was so loud. Luckily the structure held just fine and I am so thankful for that, or we could have been goners. We trembled together, laying there at the bottom of the staircase, looking into each other's eyes, terrified. "Do you know what the f*ck that was?" He whispered. "Yes?" I said slowly, and unsure of what really just happened. We both booked it upstairs and grabbed our hunting knives for protection for the rest of that evening. Let's just say I double checked the locks that night.
I wish we had surveillance footage of it, but since the apartment had no plug-ins at the bottom of the staircase it shall remain unseen to the outside world. It shall be a memory that I'll hold with me, for the rest of my life." MF
If you wish to comment on this Phantoms & Monsters post, please go to Phantoms & Monsters Post Comments
*****
Please Consider a Donation to 'Phantoms & Monsters'
Your financial support of Phantoms & Monsters and our other pursuits is much appreciated. This all depends on you, the readers and followers.
Please use the PayPal donation buttons on the blog site. You can also go directly to Phantoms & Monsters donation. Thanks again for your loyalty and continued support. Lon
**********
The Most Complicated UFO Case Ever? Maybe, Maybe Not…
Phantoms & Monsters Fortean Research Website
Follow the Phantoms & Monsters Archives on Flipboard
Follow the Phantoms & Monsters Archive on Mix
On this day, November 27, 2014, in accord with 15 U.S. Code Chapter 107 - Protection of Intellectual Property Rights, I declare that my rights are attached to all personal data, voice recordings, photos, art, text, titles, etc. published or reproduced at any media source. For commercial and/or recreational use of the foregoing my written consent is required at all times. By this release, I tell all unauthorized person and/or parties that it is strictly forbidden to disclose, copy, distribute, broadcast, or to take any other action against me on the basis of its contents. The actions mentioned above apply equally to employees, students, agents and/or other staff under the direction of the offending parties. The contents of my profile include private information. The violation of my privacy is punished by the law (UCC 1 1-308 - 308 1 -103 and the Rome Statute)
Disclaimer:
The publication of any and all content e.g., articles, reports, editorials, commentary, opinions, as well as graphics and or images on this web-site does not constitute sanction or acquiescence of said content unless specified; it is solely for informational purposes.
Fair Use Notice:
This site may contain copyrighted material the use of which may not be specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democratic, scientific, social justice, and religious issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes.
You understand that all Content posted on, transmitted through, or linked from the Phantoms and Monsters Site, are the sole responsibility of the person from whom such Content originated. You are responsible for all Content that you post, email or otherwise make available via the Phantoms and Monsters Site. Phantoms and Monsters does not control, and is not responsible for Content made available through the Phantoms and Monsters Site. By using the Phantoms and Monsters Site, you acknowledge that you may be exposed to Content from other users that is offensive, indecent, inaccurate, misleading, or otherwise objectionable.
© 2005-2021 Phantoms & Monsters - All Rights Reserved