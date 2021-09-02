2nd Photo Confirmed As 'Ultraterrestrial' By 'The Unseen Ones'

Hey folks...a photo has surfaced that has been confirmed by 'The Unseen Ones' as that of a winged ultraterrestrial. This photo was also captured several years ago by David Eckhart at his home near Pensacola, Florida. I found it among a large cache of images forwarded to me by David over the past decade or so.
I had posted an earlier photo that was confirmed as a winged ultraterrestial by 'Ukiah,' one of our contacts within 'The Unseen Ones' faction.
Please bear with us as more revelations come forward. I realize that most of what I am presenting to you seems absolutely nonsensical. But, for those of you who have followed me over the years, you know that I'm not a conspiracy theorist and thoroughly investigate reports and information before I present it to the public. I then let you decided for yourself. I'm simply seeking the truth. Lon
