Witness Ordered to Leave While Attempting to Photograph Winged Humanoid at O'Hare - July 22, 2021

Another July 22, 2021 witness, who was leaving work at 10:30 PM, observed several security personnel in the vicinity of a winged humanoid that had just flown over the fence.
The following account was reported to Phantoms & Monsters Fortean Research and UFO Clearinghouse investigator Manuel Navarette:
"I was coming up the road toward the exit after leaving work. As I approach the curve by United Cargo, I noticed about 8 security vehicles that had gathered around. As I approached I saw something fly over the fence and head toward the runways. It looked like a giant man with large wings, but I only saw it for a second or two before it was gone. I actually got out of my car and tried to take a picture before it flew out of range of my camera, but within a second or two of me getting out of my car I had somebody yelling at me to get back in my car and get the heck out of there. I did as I was told and left. As I was driving out more security vehicles were showing up. I decided to report this when I saw that other people were coming forward about what happened that night."
Investigators notes:
An investigator with UFO Clearinghouse has reached out to the witness and we are awaiting the witnesses response. Once we have received information it will be posted on the blog.
Have you had a sighting of a winged humanoid or huge bat-like creature in the Chicago, Illinois metro area / Lake Michigan region? The entity has also been referred to as the 'Chicago Mothman', 'Chicago Owlman' & 'O'Hare Mothman.' - Chicago / Lake Michigan Winged Humanoid Regional Interactive Map - Please feel free to contact me at lonstrickler@phantomsandmonsters.com - your anonymity is guaranteed. Our investigative group is conducting a serious examination of his phenomenon. We are merely seeking the truth and wish to determine what eyewitnesses have been encountering. Your cooperation is truly appreciated. You can call me directly at 410-241-5974 as well. Thanks. Lon Strickler
If you wish to comment on this Phantoms & Monsters post, please go to Phantoms & Monsters Post Comments
*****
Please Consider a Donation to 'Phantoms & Monsters'
Your financial support of Phantoms & Monsters and our other pursuits is much appreciated. This all depends on you, the readers and followers.
Please use the PayPal donation buttons on the blog site. You can also go directly to Phantoms & Monsters donation. Thanks again for your loyalty and continued support. Lon
----------