Unknown 'Negative Being' Pursues Couple at Florida Farmhouse

In Eustis, Florida, a couple encounters an unknown entity while visiting a rural property. Did they manifest a Skinwalker by talking about a TikTok video? Was this another negative being?
I recently came across the following account:
"My friend and I have never experienced anything like this before. Recently, my mom had to go to an old high school friend's birthday party. It was convenient for us to go because a family friend has a farmhouse we could stay at in Eustis, Florida. My mom didn't feel comfortable going alone because the farmhouse can be really creepy at night due to the lack of light on the property and it just being in the middle of nowhere. So, I told my mom I would go with her as long as I could bring a friend.
We get to the property and it is a huge 52-acre plot of land with cows, horses, and open fields with a tree line surrounding the land. We looked on a map to see exactly where we were and saw we were right next to two Native American forests. We unpacked our stuff and were able to check all of the property out because the owner had a golf cart-type ATV. My friend saw a TikTok talking about Skinwalkers and their native American name and we didn't know any better so we were talking about them all day on all parts of the property.
Later that night we saw a video talking about how even saying their name could provoke them to come. We immediately got kind of scared because we found out the party my mom was going to would be an hour away and we would be in the farmhouse at night all alone. As the sun started to set we quickly noticed that none of the windows on all four walls of the house had curtains. With the lights on in the house, you could only see your reflection from the inside but could see right in from the outside. As I said, the property had little to no light but some floodlights were motion-activated on the back porch of the farmhouse.
Just a quick description of the farmhouse, it was a one-bedroom one-bathroom house with a little living room and a kitchen. There were two doors, one leading out to the fields in the back and the other was directly attached to the horse stables which was more of a lounging area as there were tables and a bar with a giant flat screen.
So now, we can get into the scary part of the night. My friend was putting away our dinner in the fridge and I went outside to smoke. As soon as I walked up to the table, in the horse stable I heard something really close to me and ran back inside. As soon as I came back inside my friend asked if I knocked on the window. Of course, I had said no, but my friend found that hard to believe as she definitely heard a distinct knocking at the window. This window is important to the story because the floodlights were right outside of it.
I forgot to mention we had brought our dog and she was fine the entire day until it became dark out. When my friend and I were both inside we just brushed it off until the floodlight outside the window turned on and my dog bolted to see who was there. My dog sat there and barked at the window, but when we went to go check there was nothing there. Both of us really needed a cigarette so we both decided to go outside and give it one more try.
My friend stepped outside and looked to her right, I was confused and told her we should stay in the stable, so we walked to a table. As soon as we sat down there were another two knocks on the other side of the building. We got up and sprinted towards the house where we locked ourselves in and where my friend told me she heard whispering coming from the right as soon as we stepped out of the house. At this point, we were really freaked out and the dog had begun to start barking at the same window again where the light turned on once again to nothing there. The only comfort we could get at this time was calling my friend's parents and some of our friends. However, after a short ten minutes of us talking to people our service cut out and both of our calls failed. We couldn't text anyone either and this really scared us because we hadn't had a problem with our service the entire day.
We once again tried to relax and put on a movie, but that's when we heard something jump on the roof and walk above the room we were in. My friend and I immediately leapt up and ran to the bathroom. We didn't know what to do, but at this point, I thought our best bet was to run to the car (which was at least 40 feet away) and get off the property until my mom and the owner could come back. We grabbed our stuff, still hearing whatever was on the roof walk around to where we moved in the house. As soon as we got to the door my friend pushed me and said 'listen' which is when we heard two knocks right at the door we were standing in front of. It then ran towards the back of the house where all of the floodlights on the back porch went on. The dog was going crazy and my friend and I were on the verge of tears. I told her we had to run to the car and get out of there which we did.
As we were running we could hear something on the roof of the stables, almost as if it was following us to the car. We sped off and sat at a parking lot two miles away for two hours until my mom and her friend returned to the property. They escorted us back in and as we were all walking through the stables to get to the door of the house there was another knocking in the stable. The owner said she heard it and went to go check what it was but saw nothing.
Something my friend and I had noticed was that the sounds of the crickets were back again. When we left the house earlier that night there wasn't a sound that could be heard other than whatever was on the roof. My mom ended up sleeping there at the house, but my friend and I were traumatized. We felt as though the farmhouse was peaceful again as soon we got back because we didn't feel any of the negative energy we were feeling earlier that night. We were too scared to even sleep so we both sat in the bathroom on the floor apologizing for whatever we might have offended. We honestly don't know what this could have been." WS
