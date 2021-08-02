Truly Bizarre First-Hand Cryptid & Anomalies Reports

5 truly bizarre encounters with various cryptids & anomalies. Dog / human creature, a vampire, a flying reptile, a human boy with Reptilian eyes & tongue and a supposed Sasquatch.
The following bizarre encounter accounts were forwarded to me:
October 31, 2020 - Minnesota, USA
This happened the night of Halloween in October 2020, which as you guys know also happened to be the blue moon. It was around midnight or close to that and my sister and a friend decided to go to the graveyard just for spooky vibes. We left our car in the middle of the road and got out and walked along the gravestones.
While my friends were further down by the stones I was crossing the path and about 30 feet from me crossing was an extremely white/grey dog/human-like figure on all fours. It looked like a dog except the hind legs were human and I saw human hands. Essentially, it looked like a human on all fours. It’s head and face we’re pointed at the ground and I’m not sure if it saw me but I watched it until it crossed from one end of the graveyard to the other. I turned away to tell my friends and when I tried to show them the thing had disappeared.
I spoke to one of my Native American friends and he said he has also seen them and to not go looking for it or interact with it in any way. I did some research and found out the graveyard is on Bodéwadmiakiwen (Potawatomi), Kiikaapoi (Kickapoo), Menominee, Miami, Očeti Šakówiŋ (Sioux), and Peoria land. Has anyone else ever seen something similar? AA
-----
2008 – North Idaho, USA
“I had an experience in my late teens when I was working at a pharmacy. Pre-dawn one morning, a young man and a middle-aged man came in; they were the first customers of the day. Older guy was unremarkable, heavyset, business casual, looked pretty irritated and sleep deprived. He kept a good three paces away from the young man but kept his eyes on him constantly, like he was worried he'd do something. Seemed more like a chaperone than a father. The young man wore a red t-shirt and jeans. He had auburn hair that hadn't been cut in a while, nearly black eyes and dead white skin. I mean no color in his cheeks whatsoever and his lips were white. No expression on his face except for what could maybe be described as concern or deep thought.
I cannot for the life of me remember what the man bought. The younger guy's presence / energy was just so incredibly distracting. He stood perfectly still, never spoke a word or made eye contact. But I sensed that he was very tuned into everything. You know how when you find a huge spider in a room and you know it's aware of you even though you're not sure it's looking at you? And you have no idea what it'll do next, so you don't want to take your eyes off it? Like that. Tension or something. I remember having that same thought; this guy is a vampire. I'm sure it was just my imagination, but I really believed it in that moment.
They went out into the darkness and that was that. I had to sit down for a minute and collect myself. I remember telling my friends about it later and they just didn't get it. It sounded stupid when I tried to explain it so I can't really blame them. It was such a mundane encounter on the outside, but I just couldn't shake the feeling that something wasn't right. Like 13 years ago now and it still kind of gives me the creeps.” B
-----
“I have a sighting to report. August 2019, 45 miles southeast of Columbus, Ohio in broad daylight in the Hocking Hills. I saw a fairly large prehistoric flying reptile. The way it flew was incredible. No feathers, just leather-like skin. Maybe it came through a portal or time warp. It slowly uplifted its wings, but the down thrust was quick and powerful. I witnessed it for several seconds before it went over the tree line. People can believe what they want, but I saw the truth.” BD
-----
"In second grade I had a classmate I saw at a community pool in my old neighborhood. As I went underwater he was playing with a younger sibling on the grass by the pool. When I came up for air he was suddenly 1-inch distance from my face. I will never forget that kid's eyes. They turned red-like orange with slits like a reptilian. He then quickly flickered a long then forked tongue! I never saw him at school after that. It was real and crazy." CP
-----
"In June 2016, I stayed at Harrison Hot Springs, BC for a bit before going up north. I stopped by the sign posted "Sasquatch Provincial Park" to take a break with my little dog. I walked behind it where a babbling stream came down the mountain.
My dog and I were enjoying the beautiful stream when my dog started pulling away from me on his leash. I looked up to the right when I noticed a black figure run across the stream! It was so quick. I pulled my cell phone out and began to video the stream up and down. I did not see anything else over the sound of flowing the stream. I thought, oh well!
After returning with my dog back to my trailer at the RV park, I sat down and retrieved my cell phone to view the video I took and turned the volume up. I did not notice anything unusual but what I did hear was rapid tree knocking directly in front of me! Multiple tree knocking! Crazy!
You don't have to go far outside Harrison Hot Springs, Harrison Lake, BC to experience Bigfoot! They are right there!" JW
*****
